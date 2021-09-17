Lions, tigers recovering after COVID infection at Washington's National Zoo

Sumatran tiger cubs perform in their swim tests at Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington
Julio-Cesar Chavez
·1 min read

By Julio-Cesar Chavez

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Big cats at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington are on the mend after all of them caught the coronavirus last week.

The Zoo's chief veterinarian on Friday said the lions and tigers probably got COVID-19 from an asymptomatic zookeeper, and it spread to the big cat population - all nine of them.

He said the zoo had noticed the big cats were sick because the lions and tigers were barely getting up to move and not eating well.

"It came on a little bit insidious," said Dr. Donald Neiffer, the chief veterinarian. "I believe last Thursday we had a single animal who was a little inappetent... but it's not something that requires us to jump right on it."

However, he said within 48 hours other cats started developing signs of lethargy, dry coughs and sneezing. "That's when things began getting quite interesting here and we started enacting other biosecurity measures."

After testing the cats and getting them on different COVID-19 treatments for the symptoms, they are now coming back around and should be fine soon.

"We are seeing an overall trend moving upwards. Based on how they're behaving today, the majority of them are eating more, moving around more. There's less discharge and coughing. I would hope that there's some significant improvement seen in these guys by Monday of next week," said Neiffer.

(Reporting by Julio-Cesar Chavez; editing by Diane Craft)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Families and healthcare workers share their COVID grief

    Family members of people who lost their fight with COVID share their stories and health care workers tell us how coming to grips with what they see everyday hasn't been easy.

  • U.S. probes possible insider trading at Binance - Bloomberg News

    Authorities are looking into whether Binance or its staff profited by taking advantage of its customers, Bloomberg reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-09-17/u-s-s-binance-probe-expands-to-examine-possible-insider-trading, citing people with knowledge of the matter. "At Binance, we have a zero-tolerance policy for insider trading and a strict ethical code related to any type of behavior that could have a negative impact on our customers or industry," the world's biggest crypto platform said in a statement. The review involves Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) investigators, who in recent weeks have been reaching out to potential witnesses, the Bloomberg report said, adding that Binance has not been accused of wrongdoing and the investigations may not lead to any official action.

  • So Maybe Not All Our Pets Were Thrilled About Us Being Home So Much During the Pandemic

    An Australian study found that some cat owners thought their cats looked a bit "put out" by the constant human presence.

  • U.N. report predicts climate catastrophe, absent major action

    A United Nations report released Thursday compiles the latest scientific findings on climate change and shows a gathering disaster unless nations take swift, dramatic action to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

  • Grieving pink dolphin filmed cradling her dead calf in China

    A rare mother dolphin was filmed cradling and pushing her lifeless baby along while she swam in the waters in China. Mourning mother: On Sept. 3, a Chinese white dolphin, also known as an Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin, was swimming with her deceased calf and a few others beside her near Zhanjiang in Guangdong Province, according to CGTN. The other dolphins circle by and appear to check up on her.

  • Giant alligator swims right up to Florida woman’s paddleboard

    When she pushes it with her paddle, and it hisses – nightmare fuel&nbsp;

  • Red States’ Wolf-Killing Campaign May Have Just Backfired

    The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service might put gray wolves back under Endangered Species Act protection after Idaho and Montana enacted laws to cull them.

  • Illegal marijuana farms take West's water in 'blatant theft'

    Jack Dwyer pursued a dream of getting back to the land by moving in 1972 to an idyllic, tree-studded parcel in Oregon with a creek running through it. From dusty towns to forests in the U.S. West, illegal marijuana growers are taking water in uncontrolled amounts when there often isn't enough to go around for even licensed users. Conflicts about water have long existed, but illegal marijuana farms — which proliferate despite legalization in many Western states — are adding strain during a severe drought.

  • ‘Dramatically more powerful’: world’s first battery-electric freight train unveiled

    Wabtec shows off locomotive amid fresh attempt by some US lawmakers to slash carbon emissions from rail transport The train, known as the FLXdrive battery-electric locomotive, underwent successful trials in California earlier this year where it was found to have cut fuel consumption by 11%. Photograph: Courtesy of Carnegie Mellon The world’s first battery-electric freight train was unveiled at an event in Pittsburgh on Friday, amid a fresh attempt by some US lawmakers to slash carbon emissions f

  • Teen Yellowstone employee suffers third-degree burns at iconic geyser, officials say

    In 2016, an Oregon man may have dissolved after trying to soak in a thermal area.

  • Prince William’s £1 million eco-prize could go to 14-year-old schoolgirl

    A 14-year-old schoolgirl is in the running to win a £1 million prize from Prince William, after inventing a solar-powered iron cart to drastically cut pollution.

  • Young, Formerly Cold-Stunned Rescue Turtle Released into Warm Ocean Waters Following Recovery

    Ruth the juvenile loggerhead turtle is back in the ocean after SeaWorld Rescue and Turtles Fly Too helped the reptile recover from hypothermia

  • Big and burly, with a supersized orange bill, the once rare American white pelican is migrating through Illinois: ‘It’s just stunning to watch.’

    Pelicans in Chicago? Increasingly, the answer is yes. The American white pelican — a snow-white showstopper that weighs in at up to 30 pounds — has been spotted at Lake Calumet on Chicago’s South Side. The birds have been seen flying over the busy Dan Ryan Expressway, the historic three-flats of Lincoln Park and the neat bungalows of suburban Berwyn. But the best time to see them is now, ...

  • General Sherman, the world's largest tree, is in the path of raging California wildfires, prompting a desperate effort to save it

    The KNP Complex fire is closing in on the Giant Forest sequoia grove in Sequoia National Park, California.

  • Native plants belong in Missouri and Kansas prairies — and in your front yards, too

    Want to manage stormwater and attract monarch butterflies on your property? Go native. | Opinion

  • Baby killer whale rescued in Russia's Far East

    The whale must have been hunting close to the shore at low tide, according to a comment by a ministry representative.The rescuers had to spend several hours in the freezing water near the whale, pouring water on it to keep it alive.The panicking animal could have presented a danger to its rescuers, as it weighed more than 1,100 pounds (500 kilograms).As the high tide came in, the whale was able to swim away and rejoin its mother, accompanied by the cheers of the rescuers.In 2020 killer whales were included in the Russian Red Book of rare and endangered species, following a scandal involving captive whales being bred, which triggered a global outcry.

  • Hundreds of migrating songbirds crash into NYC skyscrapers

    Hundreds of birds migrating through New York City this week died after crashing into the city's glass towers, a mass casualty event spotlighted by a New York City Audubon volunteer's tweets showing the World Trade Center littered with bird carcasses. This week's avian death toll was particularly high, but bird strikes on Manhattan skyscrapers are a persistent problem that NYC Audubon has documented for years, said Kaitlyn Parkins, the group’s associate director of conservation and science. “We had a big storm and sort of weird weather and lots of birds, and that’s sort of the perfect combination that can lead to bird-window collisions,” Parkins said.

  • A historically Black town stood in the way of a pipeline – so developers claimed it was mostly white

    When residents in Union Hill, Virginia, decried the pipeline as a form of environmental racism, the energy company insisted it wasn’t Residents of Buckingham County at a town hall meeting about a proposed compressor station in Union Hill, Virginia. Photograph: Steve Helber/AP As fracked gas fields in West Virginia boomed over the past decade, energy companies jumped at the chance to build massive new pipelines to move the fuel to neighboring east coast markets. The 600-mile Atlantic Coast pipeli

  • Giant sequoias wrapped with flame-resistant blankets as wildfires advance

    The Colony Fire, one of two burning in Sequoia National Park, was expected to reach the Giant Forest, a grove of 2,000 sequoias, at some point Thursday. It comes after a wildfire killed thousands of sequoias, some as tall as high-rises and thousands of years old, in the region last year.

  • 11-year-old girl bitten in suspected ‘rare’ shark attack, Texas officials say

    The girl was visiting South Padre Island from Colorado.