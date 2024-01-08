Lions top Vikings to finish with record-tying 12-win season

The Detroit Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings 30-20 on Sunday afternoon, finishing the regular season 12-5 on the season, tying the team's all-time record for wins. Detroit now prepares to face Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams next week in the first round of the playoffs.

