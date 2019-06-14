Lions waive TE Roberts after trade called off

Just a day after the New England Patriots announced they acquired tight end Michael Roberts from the Detroit Lions, the trade is off.

The Lions tweeted Friday afternoon that Roberts "reverted back to the team's roster, per trade conditions" and subsequently was released.

No reason was given for the nullification of the trade, which would have sent a seventh-round draft pick to Detroit.

Roberts, entering his third season, was a fourth-round pick out of Toledo in 2017. The 25-year-old has 13 receptions and three touchdowns in 23 career games.

New England has been searching to bolster its tight end group since the retirement of Rob Gronkowski earlier this year.

--Field Level Media