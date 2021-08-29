Is Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) A Risky Investment?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Lipocine

What Is Lipocine's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Lipocine had debt of US$3.96m at the end of June 2021, a reduction from US$6.33m over a year. However, it does have US$46.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$42.7m.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

A Look At Lipocine's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Lipocine had liabilities of US$8.81m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.63m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$46.6m as well as receivables valued at US$232.6k due within 12 months. So it can boast US$35.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus strongly suggests that Lipocine has a rock-solid balance sheet (and the debt is of no concern whatsoever). Having regard to this fact, we think its balance sheet is as strong as an ox. Succinctly put, Lipocine boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Lipocine can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Given it has no significant operating revenue at the moment, shareholders will be hoping Lipocine can make progress and gain better traction for the business, before it runs low on cash.

So How Risky Is Lipocine?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And we do note that Lipocine had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$14m of cash and made a loss of US$19m. But at least it has US$42.7m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 2 warning signs with Lipocine (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Cathie Wood thinks these companies will beat the market. Here's why they could be big winners for you, too.

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2029

    In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that demonstrated just how dominant dividend stocks are, relative to public companies that don't pay a dividend. Since most dividend stocks are profitable and have time-tested operating models, they're the ideal place for long-term investors and income seekers to park their money. The quandary for income seekers is that they want the most income possible with the least amount of risk.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You Probably Will Never Regret Buying

    Most investors can identify with the opening lyrics to Frank Sinatra's (and Elvis Presley's) hit song "My Way," where he says, "Regrets, I've had a few." Here are three dividend stocks that you'll probably never regret buying. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) ranks as a Dividend King, an elite group of S&P 500 members that have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years.

  • Bitcoin Has No Value: People Bank's Of China Official Announces Further Crackdown

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies "are not legal tenders and have no actual value support," according to Deputy Director of the Financial Consumer Rights Protection Bureau of the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) Yin Youping. What Happened: According to a report by local news outlet People's Daily Online, Youping said that cryptocurrencies are purely speculative assets. He also advised the public to increase its risk awareness and stay away from the crypto market to "protect their poc

  • Small-Cap Stocks Might Be Getting Ready to Run. 5 That Are Worth a Look.

    The S&P 600, an index of small-cap stocks, rose 2.9% Friday, more than triple the percentage-point gain on the large cap The leap came after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reassured markets that the bank is in no rush to raise interest rates. The average one-year forward earnings multiple for stocks in the S&P 600 is about 0.75 times that of the average for the S&P 500, according to The Leuthold Group. Usually, when small-cap profit forecasts are growing faster than those for large-caps, the small stocks outperform, Leuthold’s data show.

  • 10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks with Payout Ratio Less than 55%

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 high-yield dividend stocks with payout ratio less than 55%. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks with Payout Ratio Less than 55%. Dividend stocks are among some of the most popular investment […]

  • Have $2,000? 2 Unbelievable Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

    In the words of Warren Buffett, "Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down." While price alone should never determine whether you buy a stock, Buffett's sentiment is worth remembering for long-term investors. In today's rather turbulent market, while many stocks are overpriced, a number of top growth stocks with great underlying businesses have fallen from pandemic highs.

  • U.S. dollar offers clearest sign of what Wall Street really thinks about Powell’s Jackson Hole speech

    If there was any doubt that Federal Reserve Chairman's comments, delivered virtually at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday, were being interpreted as dovish, the dollar's reaction should clear up any questions.

  • 3 Cannabis Stocks to Avoid Now

    If the government could just get out of the way of marijuana, it could realize its full potential as a massive growth opportunity. Unfortunately, a tax and regulatory morass on the state level, coupled with its continuing classification as an illegal substance federally, has put roadblocks in front of otherwise good pot stocks. Other cannabis stocks, however, seem to go out of their way to sabotage themselves and their investors.

  • ‘Don’t cancel our service.’ How a couple’s Zillow experience nearly left them in a lurch

    A note from Duke Energy tipped them off to issues with the sale of their home. Here’s what they say happened.

  • Here is why Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ:AMD) Earnings and Free Cash Flows Don't Match

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) recently released a strong earnings report, and the market responded by raising the share price. However, we think that shareholders should be aware of some other factors beyond the profit numbers.

  • Exciting Times are Coming For Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) roared back to life in 2021, reaching levels not seen in 5-years. Since then the stock has pulled back around the key level of US$13. With new models like F150 Lightning behind the corner and strategic investments like Rivian that are about to IPO, this situation mandates re-examination of the company's prospects.

  • 4 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $100,000 in 10 Years (or Less)

    Despite this four-decade rollercoaster, patient investors have been rewarded with an annualized total return in the S&P 500, including dividends, of more than 11%. It's not often investors are given a gift, but the shellacking social media stock Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) has taken since reporting its second-quarter operating results is the proverbial red carpet for growth stock bargain hunters. One month ago, Pinterest was clobbered after reporting a sequential monthly active user (MAU) decline of 24 million to 454 million in the second quarter.

  • Biden has canceled almost $10B in student loan debt. What about bigger relief?

    And more relief could be on the way.

  • 4 Top Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    If you have a major life goal in mind through 2030 that'll require substantial sums of money, investing in stocks is perhaps the best way to build that wealth. My idea is, when you're putting money into stocks for 10 years or more, build a balanced portfolio of all-weather and disruptive growth stocks. American Water Works (NYSE: AWK) is the largest water stock in the U.S. It's also the most diversified water utility, with 15 million customers across 46 states.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Just Blew Away Wall Street Expectations

    The second-quarter earnings season was packed with mostly good news for investors. Many of the market's biggest companies, from retailers to tech giants, raised their 2021 outlooks following a surprisingly strong first half of the year.

  • 10 Cheap Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 cheap blue-chip dividend stocks to invest in. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks to Invest In. Any investor looking for reliable and somewhat safer investments out in the market will […]

  • Tech Stocks Are Too Expensive. Try These 3 Cheap Stocks Instead

    Hopes for a post-pandemic recovery have Wall Street in rally mode, with the S&P 500 hitting an all-time high in August. For existing investors it has been a great time to be in the markets, but what's a newcomer or someone with fresh capital to invest to do? Stocks, by historical standards, are expensive, and popular sectors like tech look particularly pricey.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Make You Rich One Day

    The key is to have the discipline to stay the course, even if businesses within your portfolio surprise you with the occasional negative earnings report. Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) occupies a dominant position within the social media space. Its ownership of chat service WhatsApp and picture- and video-sharing site, Instagram, have only helped the company expand its reach into different customer demographic segments.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    Plenty of technology companies are growing their businesses and could make for good long-term investments. To help you find a few companies that stand out from the rest of the crowd, let's take a look at how Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are transforming their industries. Upstart Holdings aims to fix both of these problems with the company's artificially intelligent lending platform.