Is Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) A Risky Investment?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Lipocine's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Lipocine had debt of US$3.96m at the end of June 2021, a reduction from US$6.33m over a year. However, it does have US$46.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$42.7m.

A Look At Lipocine's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Lipocine had liabilities of US$8.81m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.63m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$46.6m as well as receivables valued at US$232.6k due within 12 months. So it can boast US$35.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus strongly suggests that Lipocine has a rock-solid balance sheet (and the debt is of no concern whatsoever). Having regard to this fact, we think its balance sheet is as strong as an ox. Succinctly put, Lipocine boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Lipocine can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Given it has no significant operating revenue at the moment, shareholders will be hoping Lipocine can make progress and gain better traction for the business, before it runs low on cash.

So How Risky Is Lipocine?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And we do note that Lipocine had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$14m of cash and made a loss of US$19m. But at least it has US$42.7m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 2 warning signs with Lipocine (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

