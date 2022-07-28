Lipscomb: Domestic violence bill misses the mark, offers no solutions

The first time I saw my stepfather hit my mother was the summer of ‘93. Angry that she’d fed his son a peanut butter and jelly sandwich for supper, he slapped her as she stood at the stove frying a hamburger. The abuse progressed over the next four years. I spent many late nights cleaning up my mother’s blood — usually from head injuries he inflicted with blunt objects — protecting my sister, or comforting my little brothers after they became targets of this anger. Only twice did I personally feel his rage.

The measure by which I rose from this place of powerlessness was through violence. I was 14 the night I stood up to my stepfather. For the next 16 years, I engaged in cycles of violence including gang life, incarceration and addiction.

House Bill 2596 proposes to impact the enormously complex issue of domestic violence (DV) by ensuring a few victims will not have to see their abusers in positions of power or plastered on television screens. But what of those who are not connected to power or privilege? HB 2596 would not have helped my family escape that cycle of violence, nor will it help those currently impacted by violence. My stepfather would never have sought to occupy a government position; most DV perpetrators are not seeking positions of power.

Inherent in this bill is a direct disregard for those most impacted by this issue. First, let’s call this bill what it is — an attempt to get powerful white legislators who are actively committing acts of violence out of office. Second, this bill proposes to increase culpability for those in authority, but it contains no provisions that would encourage survivors to come forward. Rather, it offers only a performative statement. Domestic violence is not a monolith, yet HB 2596 fails to examine how systemic racism and discrimination shape one’s experience and response to abuse.

What justice does HB 2596 bring to victims? True justice begins with assisting those harmed. If this is about culpability, then the true measure of integrity lies in knowing those with influence will dissect the intersections of poverty, lack of opportunity, and DV. Legislators need to acknowledge that DV encompasses more than physical harm. By ignoring emotional, economic and other abuse, HB 2596 creates an invisible dynamic that implies DV only includes physical acts of brutality and suggests that one offense is more redeemable than another.

If Rep. Conklin is to be equitable with this bill, he must redirect his message. Individuals with public trust should be held accountable when committing acts of domestic violence. If people are to trust the system, accountability must reach all levels. However, seldom do we witness this on our state floor, in police departments, or with military personnel, and enshrining a token constitutional amendment will not help. If this is a bill to support survivors, reaching for the farthest branch on the tree will not help treat the dying roots.

There is a long-standing, justifiable mistrust of government within minority and historically disenfranchised communities. Through this lens, it is vital to cautiously reject a law that will adversely impact communities that are not on the receiving end of power. Most individuals in poor rural areas do not have the means to escape the grips of Pennsylvania’s judicial system let alone seek public office. HB 2596 is a very privileged account of victim advocacy. Its scope misses the mark in focusing on the elite but offering no solutions to the unique challenges facing people of color, LGBTQIA+, and the poor.

I stand for restorative/transformative justice practices. I work tirelessly to make my life a testament to what healing and grace can offer. I know the real work starts with doing the work! That work is messy and forces us to look at ourselves for what we are, a violent, traumatized nation in desperate need of healing.

Divine Lipscomb is a member of the State College Borough Council.