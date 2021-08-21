LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Analysts Just Cut Their EPS Forecasts Substantially

One thing we could say about the analysts on LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from LiqTech International's three analysts is for revenues of US$26m in 2021, which would reflect a major 67% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 39% to US$0.37. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$42m and losses of US$0.29 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The consensus price target fell 15% to US$9.67, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic LiqTech International analyst has a price target of US$15.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$6.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting LiqTech International's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 179% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 14% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.8% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that LiqTech International is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of LiqTech International.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple LiqTech International analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

