Liquid Packaging Market Size USD 463.2 Billion By 2027 At CAGR 4.5% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Liquid packaging market is segmented by Material (Paperboard, Plastics, Glass, Metal, and Others), Technology (Aseptic Liquid Packaging, Blow Molding, and Form Fill Seal), Packaging Format (Flexible, Films, Stand-up Pouches, Bag-in-box, Rigid, Carton, Paperboards), and End-user (Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Household Care, Industrial, and Others. It also covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2027. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Industrial Materials Category.

Valuates_Reports_Logo

The global liquid packaging market size was valued at USD 331.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 463.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Major factors driving the growth of liquid packaging market size, increase in demand in the food & beverage and pharmaceuticals industries, rise in concerns regarding the disposal of plastic packaging products and stringent government regulations regarding plastic packaging.

Inquire For Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-0V31/Liquid_Packaging_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE LIQUID PACKAGING MARKET

Food & beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries have one of the world's largest customer bases, and these industries are the main end consumers of liquid packaging. Increased disposable income and lifestyle changes have affected consumption habits, leading to higher demand for packaged soda goods and other FMCG products. E-commerce sites also cater to a consumer product that uses liquid packaging. It includes personal care products, cosmetics, over-the-counter medications, topical solutions and household care products. Also, e-commerce co-packers are requesting custom packaging strategies that reduce lead time. The increasing demand from food & beverage, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries is expected to drive the size of the liquid packaging.

Story continues

The fast-paced lifestyle, as well as enhanced convenience of bottled beverages compared to other packaging types, such as glass bottles, is another major driver of the growth of liquid packaging market size.

The growing demand for eco-friendly packaging is driving the demand for liquid packaging market size. Liquid carton packaging is increasingly preferred due to its recyclability and environmentally friendly features.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-0V31/liquid-packaging

LIQUID PACKAGING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on end-user, the food & beverage segment accounted for the largest liquid packaging market share in 2019. The pharmaceutical segment is the fastest-growing segment due to the growing pharmaceutical industry.

Based on packaging format, the rigid liquid packaging segment accounted for the liquid packaging market share in 2019 due to the abundant use of both glass and plastic bottles and containers.

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest liquid packaging market share. This dominance of Liquid packaging market share is attributed to the presence of countries such as India and China that have a vast consumer base for food & beverages, and other end-users of liquid packaging. Furthermore, rapid population growth in countries such as India, China, Pakistan, Thailand and Indonesia, coupled with growing disposable per capita incomes, has led to the rapid growth of the liquid food industry, which in turn, is driving the growth of the liquid packaging market.

North America and Europe are mature markets with early customer adoption of processed food. The liquid packaging market share in these regions are expected to witness steady growth.

Inquire For Regional Reports: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Manu-0V31/Liquid_Packaging_Market

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Materials

Paperboard

Plastics

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Others

Glass

Metal

Others

By Technology

Aseptic Liquid Packaging

Blow Molding

Form Fill Seal

By Packaging Format

Flexible

Films

Stand-up Pouches

Bag-in-box

Rigid

Carton

Paperboards

Bottles, Jars, Cans & Tubes (largest)

By End User

Food & Beverage

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Household Care

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Buy Now for Single User + COVID-19 Impacts: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-0V31&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User + COVID-19 Impacts: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-0V31&lic=enterprise-license

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

The liquid packaging carton market accounted for revenue of USD 14,310 million in 2017, and is anticipated to reach USD 20,747 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025. Based on the type, the market is segmented into brick liquid carton, gable top carton, and shaped liquid carton. On the basis of shelf life, the market is categorized into long shelf life cartons, which is further divided into paperboard and PE (extrusion polymer), and aluminum. Similarly, short shelf life cartons are divided into paperboard and PE (extrusion polymer). By end use, it is divided into liquid dairy products, non-carbonated soft drinks, liquid foods, and alcoholic drinks.

The Liquid Packaging Bag Market Global Research Reports is segmented into Product-Type: PET, HDPE, PP, PVC, Metalized Films, Application: Beverage Packaging, Lubricant Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Others, Region: Global, North America, Europe, Canada, India, Germany, France, South Korea, UK & key players & regions.

The global Liquid Food Packaging market is segmented into Product-Type: Foldable Cartons, Bags & Pouches, Others, Application: Dairy, Fruit Juices, Vegetable Juices, Other, Region: Global, North America, China, Europe, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, India, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Taiwan & key players.

The Special Shape Liquid Packaging Carton Market is segmented into Product-Type: Below 200ml, 201-500ml, 501-1000ml, Above 1000ml, Application: Dairy, Fruit Juices, Vegetable Juices, Other, Region: Global, North America, Canada, India, France, UK, Europe, Germany, South Korea.

Rectangle Liquid Packaging Carton is segmented by Product-Type: Below 200ml, 201-500ml, 501-1000ml, Above 1000ml, Application: Dairy, Fruit Juices, Vegetable Juices, Other, Region: Global, Global, North America, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Europe, South Korea, India & key players.

Square Liquid Packaging Carton is segmented by Product-Type: Below 200ml, 201-500ml, 501-1000ml, Above 1000ml, Application: Dairy, Fruit Juices, Vegetable Juices, Other, Region: Global, North America, Germany, UK, France, Canada, Europe, India, South Korea, key players.

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/825036/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liquid-packaging-market-size-usd-463-2-billion-by-2027-at-cagr--4-5--valuates-reports-301178512.html

SOURCE Valuates Reports