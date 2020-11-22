Liquid Packaging Market Size USD 463.2 Billion By 2027 At CAGR 4.5% | Valuates Reports

·6 min read

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Liquid packaging market is segmented by Material (Paperboard, Plastics, Glass, Metal, and Others), Technology (Aseptic Liquid Packaging, Blow Molding, and Form Fill Seal), Packaging Format (Flexible, Films, Stand-up Pouches, Bag-in-box, Rigid, Carton, Paperboards), and End-user (Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Household Care, Industrial, and Others. It also covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2027. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Industrial Materials Category.

Valuates_Reports_Logo
Valuates_Reports_Logo

The global liquid packaging market size was valued at USD 331.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 463.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Major factors driving the growth of liquid packaging market size, increase in demand in the food & beverage and pharmaceuticals industries, rise in concerns regarding the disposal of plastic packaging products and stringent government regulations regarding plastic packaging.

Inquire For Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-0V31/Liquid_Packaging_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE LIQUID PACKAGING MARKET

Food & beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries have one of the world's largest customer bases, and these industries are the main end consumers of liquid packaging. Increased disposable income and lifestyle changes have affected consumption habits, leading to higher demand for packaged soda goods and other FMCG products. E-commerce sites also cater to a consumer product that uses liquid packaging. It includes personal care products, cosmetics, over-the-counter medications, topical solutions and household care products. Also, e-commerce co-packers are requesting custom packaging strategies that reduce lead time. The increasing demand from food & beverage, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries is expected to drive the size of the liquid packaging.

The fast-paced lifestyle, as well as enhanced convenience of bottled beverages compared to other packaging types, such as glass bottles, is another major driver of the growth of liquid packaging market size.

The growing demand for eco-friendly packaging is driving the demand for liquid packaging market size. Liquid carton packaging is increasingly preferred due to its recyclability and environmentally friendly features.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-0V31/liquid-packaging

LIQUID PACKAGING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on end-user, the food & beverage segment accounted for the largest liquid packaging market share in 2019. The pharmaceutical segment is the fastest-growing segment due to the growing pharmaceutical industry.

Based on packaging format, the rigid liquid packaging segment accounted for the liquid packaging market share in 2019 due to the abundant use of both glass and plastic bottles and containers.

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest liquid packaging market share. This dominance of Liquid packaging market share is attributed to the presence of countries such as India and China that have a vast consumer base for food & beverages, and other end-users of liquid packaging. Furthermore, rapid population growth in countries such as India, China, Pakistan, Thailand and Indonesia, coupled with growing disposable per capita incomes, has led to the rapid growth of the liquid food industry, which in turn, is driving the growth of the liquid packaging market.

North America and Europe are mature markets with early customer adoption of processed food. The liquid packaging market share in these regions are expected to witness steady growth.

Inquire For Regional Reports: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Manu-0V31/Liquid_Packaging_Market

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Materials

  • Paperboard

  • Plastics

  • Polyethylene

  • Polypropylene

  • Polyethylene Terephthalate

  • Others

  • Glass

  • Metal

  • Others

By Technology

  • Aseptic Liquid Packaging

  • Blow Molding

  • Form Fill Seal

By Packaging Format

  • Flexible

  • Films

  • Stand-up Pouches

  • Bag-in-box

  • Rigid

  • Carton

  • Paperboards

  • Bottles, Jars, Cans & Tubes (largest)

By End User

  • Food & Beverage

  • Personal Care

  • Pharmaceutical

  • Household Care

  • Industrial

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA

Buy Now for Single User + COVID-19 Impacts: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-0V31&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User + COVID-19 Impacts: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-0V31&lic=enterprise-license

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

  • The liquid packaging carton market accounted for revenue of USD 14,310 million in 2017, and is anticipated to reach USD 20,747 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025. Based on the type, the market is segmented into brick liquid carton, gable top carton, and shaped liquid carton. On the basis of shelf life, the market is categorized into long shelf life cartons, which is further divided into paperboard and PE (extrusion polymer), and aluminum. Similarly, short shelf life cartons are divided into paperboard and PE (extrusion polymer). By end use, it is divided into liquid dairy products, non-carbonated soft drinks, liquid foods, and alcoholic drinks.

  • The Liquid Packaging Bag Market Global Research Reports is segmented into Product-Type: PET, HDPE, PP, PVC, Metalized Films, Application: Beverage Packaging, Lubricant Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Others, Region: Global, North America, Europe, Canada, India, Germany, France, South Korea, UK & key players & regions.

  • The global Liquid Food Packaging market is segmented into Product-Type: Foldable Cartons, Bags & Pouches, Others, Application: Dairy, Fruit Juices, Vegetable Juices, Other, Region: Global, North America, China, Europe, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, India, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Taiwan & key players.

  • The Special Shape Liquid Packaging Carton Market is segmented into Product-Type: Below 200ml, 201-500ml, 501-1000ml, Above 1000ml, Application: Dairy, Fruit Juices, Vegetable Juices, Other, Region: Global, North America, Canada, India, France, UK, Europe, Germany, South Korea.

  • Rectangle Liquid Packaging Carton is segmented by Product-Type: Below 200ml, 201-500ml, 501-1000ml, Above 1000ml, Application: Dairy, Fruit Juices, Vegetable Juices, Other, Region: Global, Global, North America, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Europe, South Korea, India & key players.

  • Square Liquid Packaging Carton is segmented by Product-Type: Below 200ml, 201-500ml, 501-1000ml, Above 1000ml, Application: Dairy, Fruit Juices, Vegetable Juices, Other, Region: Global, North America, Germany, UK, France, Canada, Europe, India, South Korea, key players.

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/825036/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

CONTACT US:
Valuates Reports
sales@valuates.com
For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225
For IST Call +91-8040957137
WhatsApp : +91-9945648335
Website: https://reports.valuates.com
Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports
Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liquid-packaging-market-size-usd-463-2-billion-by-2027-at-cagr--4-5--valuates-reports-301178512.html

SOURCE Valuates Reports

Latest Stories

  • Out of 53 Republican senators, only two have stood up to Trump's attempt to overturn the election

    Republican lawmakers remained largely silent about President Trump’s attempts to throw out the election results and remain in power via antidemocratic means, even as the president met with Republican leaders of the Michigan Legislature in an apparent pressure campaign to overturn the results in that state. 

  • A high school teacher with an interest in cannibalism has been charged with murder after the discovery of bones with bite marks

    German prosecutors said Friday that the murder of a 44-year-old man shows signs of possible cannibalism.

  • Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a candidate in the Georgia runoff, tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining

    Loeffler is currently campaigning in a high-stakes race that could determine control of the Senate at the start of President-elect Joe Biden's term.

  • Venezuelans start 'Black Friday' shopping

    For a second year in a row, Venezuela's stores have held "Black Friday,'' after President Nicolas Maduro's government relaxed regulations that for almost two decades forced companies to maintain consumer goods prices low despite high inflation. Malls and small retailers across the country advertised discounts of up to 80% on goods from shoes to electronics, hoping an influx of Christmas shoppers could compensate for weak sales so far in Venezuela's seventh straight year of economic contraction. In recent years the Venezuelan government has eased a complex, longstanding system of currency controls. That has led to a wider circulation of foreign currency, as Venezuelans turn to the dollar to protect their earnings against a fast-devaluing local bolivar.

  • Commander seeks to get embattled Fort Hood 'back on track'

    Every week, Army Lt. Gen. Pat White dons his workout clothes and walks through the neighborhoods at Fort Hood with his wife, Emma, and golden retriever Sadie, looking for some unvarnished feedback from the soldiers at his embattled Texas base. As Fort Hood's commander, White faces the immense task of rebuilding trust and turning around an installation that has one of the highest rates of murder, sexual assault and harassment in the Army, and drew unwelcome national attention this year because of the disappearance and brutal murder of Spc. White agrees that he and other commanders bear some responsibility for the problems.

  • Republicans launch Pennsylvania lawsuit that argues GOP-backed bill allowing universal mail voting is unconstitutional

    A group of Republicans, including Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) are launching a lawsuit -- in the hopes of blocking the certification of Pennsylvania's election results -- that claims a state law passed in 2019 allowing for universal mail-in voting is unconstitutional. If that were the case, mail-in ballots would be invalidated, likely swinging the state back to President Trump.> Here is the complaint introduction from the Commonwealth Court filing /5 pic.twitter.com/OdF3hdUpwS> > -- Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) November 21, 2020The lawsuit quickly drew heated criticism, including accusations that Kelly (who was just re-elected himself) and the other plaintiffs are "openly rejecting democracy and the rule of law," but many observers were simply perplexed. For starters, the bill was passed over a year ago, raising questions as to why its constitutionality wasn't brought up between then and now. Plus, it was pushed through thanks to a majority GOP state legislature, with only one Republican member of the state House voting against it, while GOP senators backed it unanimously. > In the lawsuit, filed this morning in Commonwealth Court, plaintiffs say Act 77 is "unconstitutional," and "implemented illegally." They argue it's an illegal attempt to override limitations on absentee voting, and needed to go through a constitutional amendment first /3> > -- Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) November 21, 2020More stories from theweek.com 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial America is buckling

  • Russia reinforces border guards in Armenia after Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal

    Russia has sent troops to reinforce its border guards in Armenia and secure a peace settlement with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh, the Federal Security Service head said on Friday. The deployment was made at the request of Armenia to maintain peace in Nagorno-Karabakh, FSS chief Alexander Bortnikov told Russian President Vladimir Putin at a conference via videolink.

  • Meet the Remmo clan - the Arab gang that has become Germany's most notorious organised crime family

    The arrest of three men this week in connection with last year’s €1bn (£892m) jewel heist at Dresden’s famous Green Vault museum has shone a rare light on the “Arab clans” who increasingly dominate organised crime in Berlin. The arrested men are all members of the Remmo Clan, a single extended family that is one of the most feared in the German capital and has been implicated in a series of spectacular crimes in recent years. Two more family members wanted in connection with the Dresden robbery remain on the run from police. Among those arrested this week is believed to be Wissam Remmo, who was convicted in February of the theft of a giant solid gold commemorative coin worth €3.75m (£3.3m) that disappeared without trace from one of Berlin’s best guarded museums on a spring night in 2017. Another member of the family was convicted over a 2014 raid on a savings bank in which he and his accompices got away with €10m in cash before blowing the bank up on their way out. The Remmo Clan are just one of the so-called “Arab clans”, extended families of Middle Eastern who control much of the drugs and illegal prostitution trade in Berlin, and defend their various turfs around the city with violence and intimidation. Alongside the Remmos, there are the al-Zeins, the Abou Chakers, and the Miris, among others. Tourist shops even sell maps showing the city divided into their territories. Clan members are often unemployed and claim benefits, yet they flaunt their wealth, living in villas in Berlin’s most expensive neighbourhoods and driving Porsches and high-performance Mercedes.

  • Rudy Giuliani's son tested positive for the coronavirus one day after attending his father's sweaty press conference

    Trump campaign lawyer, Jenna Ellis, said that the president's legal team, present at Thursday's briefing, had likely been exposed to the virus.

  • Turkish, Saudi leaders speak by phone ahead of G20 summit

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman by phone ahead of the G-20 virtual summit hosted by the kingdom, the president’s office said Saturday. Ties between Turkey and Saudi Arabia deteriorated sharply after the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, adding to tensions over Turkey’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood, viewed by Riyadh as a terrorist group.

  • Merrick Garland is reportedly one of Biden's attorney general candidates

    Judge Merrick Garland is reportedly under consideration to serve as attorney general in President-elect Joe Biden's administration.Garland, the federal appeals court judge who was nominated by former President Barack Obama to serve on the Supreme Court, is one of the candidates Biden is considering for the attorney general position, NPR reported on Friday.Obama in 2016 nominated Garland to fill the Supreme Court seat left open after Justice Antonin Scalia's death, but Senate Republicans didn't hold a confirmation hearing for him, arguing that a new Supreme Court justice should not be seated during an election year. Senate Republicans later confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who was nominated by President Trump, to the Supreme Court during an election year in 2020, contending that the situation was different in the latter case because this time the same party controlled both the Senate and the presidency. Garland formerly served as chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Among other possible contenders for the position of attorney general in Biden's administration include Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, according to CBS News. But CBS also reports that the question of who Biden will pick for this position "isn't likely to be answered for several weeks."More stories from theweek.com 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial America is buckling

  • Iran vows to crush any Israeli attempt to hit its 'advisory' role in Syria

    Iran on Sunday vowed to defeat any Israeli attempt to harm its role in Syria, saying the era of "hit and run" attacks by Israel there was over, days after Israel carried out air strikes on Syrian army and Iranian paramilitary targets in the country. Israel, which views Tehran as its biggest security threat, has repeatedly attacked Iranian targets and those of allied militia in Syria, where Tehran has backed President Bashar al-Assad and his forces against rebels and militants since 2012. On Wednesday, an Israeli military spokesman said eight targets were attacked, including an Iranian headquarters at Damascus international airport and a "secret military site" that served as a "hosting facility for senior Iranian delegations when they come to Syria to operate".

  • Thousands attack Brazil supermarket amid violent protests after black man beaten to death by security guard

    More than 1,000 demonstrators attacked a Carrefour Brasil supermarket in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre on Friday after security guards beat to death a Black man at the store. The killing, which has sparked protests across Brazil, occurred late on Thursday when a store employee called security after the man threatened to attack her, cable news channel GloboNews said, citing the Rio Grande do Sul state military police. Amateur footage of the fatal beating and tributes to the Black victim were published on social media. He was identified in local media by his father as 40-year-old Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas. News website G1 later reported that an initial analysis by the state forensics institute indicated the cause of death could be asphyxiation. In a statement on Friday, the local unit of France's Carrefour SA said it deeply regretted what it called a brutal death and said it immediately took steps to ensure those responsible were legally punished. It said it would terminate the contract with the security firm, fire the employee in charge of the store at the time of the incident, and close the store as a mark of respect.

  • Arnab Goswami: India's most loved and loathed TV anchor

    The star presenter is making Indian TV news louder and more aggressive than ever before.

  • Court: Tennessee can enforce Down syndrome abortion ban

    A federal appeals court ruled Friday that Tennessee can begin outlawing abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome, as well as prohibit the procedure if it's based on the race or gender of the fetus. Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee enacted the so-called “reason bans” earlier this year as part of a sweeping anti-abortion measure. The law gained national attention because it banned abortion as early as six weeks — making it one of the strictest in the country — but it included several other anti-abortion components.

  • Catholic leaders likely to take oppositional stance against Biden's views on abortion

    Biden has "given us reason to believe that he will support policies that attack some fundamental values we hold dear as Catholics," said Archbishop José Gomez.

  • Supreme Court cancels arguments over Trump bid to withhold parts of Russia probe

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday canceled oral arguments next month over President Donald Trump's bid to keep Congress from seeing material withheld from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian political meddling, raising the possibility that the justices may never rule on the issue. The court granted a request from the Democratic-led House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, which asked in court papers for a postponement given that a new Congress will convene in the first week of January 2021 and Democratic President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. The committee last year subpoenaed grand jury materials related to the Mueller report, which documented Moscow's interference in the 2016 presidential election to boost Trump's candidacy.

  • Tens of thousands mourn radical cleric's death in Pakistan

    Tens of thousands of supporters on Saturday thronged the funeral of a radical cleric whose Islamist party has defended Pakistan's controversial blasphemy law that calls for the death penalty for insulting Islam. The mourners gathered in the eastern city of Lahore, where the Islamist scholar and leader, Khadim Hussein Rizvi, died two days ago at the age of 54. Rizvi’s party, Tehreek-e-Labiak, holds only two seats in parliament, but his movement has repeatedly pressed its cause by staging large-scale demonstrations.

  • US executes federal inmate for 1994 murder

    The execution was one of three planned before President-elect Joe Biden takes over in January.

  • Asian American candidates make history in local NorCal races

    Ceilings were smashed and boundaries were broken this election season in California, as voters put diverse candidates into office. "I think that particular needs in particular communities that have not had a voice or a seat at the table, will be respected," said David Chiu, Assemblyman representing District 17 and Chair of the Asian Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus. In Northern California, Asian American candidates made history by winning elections. Get the full story in the video above.