Liquid Waste Management Market Size to Reach USD 85.02 Billion by 2026; Rising Population to Spur Demand for the Market, States Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered are Veolia Environmental Services, SUEZ Environment SA, Xylem, Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation, Covanta Holding Corporation, Clean Harbors, Inc., GFL Environmental Inc., Cleanaway, Aqua America Inc., and more

PUNE, India, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global liquid waste management market size is predicted to reach USD 85.02 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. The rising population around the world has led to a necessity for efficient liquid waste management, which, in turn, will bolster the healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years. As per the United Nations study, the world population is expected to reach 8.5 billion by 2030, 9.7 billion by 2050 and surpasses 11 billion by 2100.

Liquid Waste Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 More

Moreover, the ongoing projects for water treatment plants in the developing nations will subsequently accelerate the liquid waste management industry revenue in the forthcoming years, mentioned a report, titled "Liquid Waste Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Source (Residential, Commercial & Industrial), By Industrial (Paper & Pulp, Chemical & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverages, Textile & Tannery and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026" the market size stood at USD 65.93 billion in 2018.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/liquid-waste-management-market-102643

Competitive Landscape:

Expansion of Xylem's Technological Hub to Boost Business Prospects

Xylem Inc., a leading American water technology company for residential, commercial, agricultural and industrial settings announced the launch of its innovative multi-disciplinary center for water, wastewater and energy technologies at the company's regional headquarters in Singapore. The expansion project will help the company to enhance its R&D capabilities alongside helping sustainable investments in water technologies for water distribution and wastewater treatment. The expansion of the Xylem's water treatment project will have a positive impact on the liquid waste management market trends owing to its collaboration with Institute of High-Performance Computing (IHPC).

Furthermore, President and CEO of Xylem, Mr. Patrick Decker, said in a statement, "This new multi-disciplinary center will create ample opportunities to innovate and collaborate with our customers, as we work with them to tackle the region's greatest water challenges, including water scarcity, affordability and infrastructure resilience. He further added, "bringing research and development capability into our regional headquarters in Singapore puts all of Xylem's market-leading technology capability in one location, focused on the region's water technology and infrastructure solutions." Besides, the growing collaborations and partnerships among major market players will bolster healthy growth of the market in the foreseeable future.