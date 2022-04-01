Is Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Using Too Much Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Liquidia's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Liquidia had US$10.4m in debt in December 2021; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$57.5m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$47.1m.

How Strong Is Liquidia's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Liquidia had liabilities of US$7.33m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$21.1m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$57.5m and US$2.99m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$32.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Liquidia could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Liquidia has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Liquidia can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Liquidia wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 1,638%, to US$13m. When it comes to revenue growth, that's like nailing the game winning 3-pointer!

So How Risky Is Liquidia?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Liquidia lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$34m and booked a US$35m accounting loss. With only US$47.1m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Importantly, Liquidia's revenue growth is hot to trot. While unprofitable companies can be risky, they can also grow hard and fast in those pre-profit years. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Liquidia that you should be aware of.

