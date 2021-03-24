Liquidity Services Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of Liquidity Services (NAS:LQDT, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $18.16 per share and the market cap of $634.2 million, Liquidity Services stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Liquidity Services is shown in the chart below.


Liquidity Services Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued
Liquidity Services Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

Because Liquidity Services is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Liquidity Services has a cash-to-debt ratio of 5.58, which is better than 84% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. The overall financial strength of Liquidity Services is 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Liquidity Services is fair. This is the debt and cash of Liquidity Services over the past years:

Liquidity Services Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued
Liquidity Services Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Liquidity Services has been profitable 4 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $212.2 million and earnings of $0.17 a share. Its operating margin is 2.70%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Liquidity Services at 4 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Liquidity Services over the past years:

Liquidity Services Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued
Liquidity Services Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Liquidity Services is -10.7%, which ranks worse than 81% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 0%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Liquidity Services's return on invested capital is 4.60, and its cost of capital is 10.06. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Liquidity Services is shown below:

Liquidity Services Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued
Liquidity Services Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

In summary, Liquidity Services (NAS:LQDT, 30-year Financials) stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. To learn more about Liquidity Services stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here. To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Kenya Moore defends Native American costume: ‘Part of my heritage’

    Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta is known for its laughs, feuds, and drama, but sometimes, that drama bleeds into real life with the fans of the show as well. After significant backlash, Kenya Moore is defending her Native American costume online, calling it “part of my heritage.” Real housewife Kenya Moore, known for her fun and often shady personality, is in some hot water after her appearance on the show’s Halloween episode.

  • Israeli Spy Pollard Betrays America Yet Again

    Spencer Platt/GettyBy Jeff SteinJonathan Pollard, his grandiosity, narcissism and disingenuousness undiminished, cannot stop hurting the country that gave his Holocaust-ravaged family a life.In the first part of an interview with a right-wing Israeli newspaper this week, Pollard claimed he had “no choice” but to steal U.S. intelligence documents because Washington was withholding information on Arab WMD threats to the Jewish nation.What a whopper. No American citizen is forced to spy for a foreign intelligence organization—and Pollard was a very well-paid volunteer, with over a half million dollars in earnings for his perfidy. Nor could he know of what intelligence the U.S. was or wasn’t sharing with Israel. So I doubt he’ll come clean in the second part of his interview with the right-wing Israel Hayom, funded by the late pro-Trump casino magnate Sheldon Adelson—on how he stole more than a million documents, “enough to fill a six-by-ten-foot room stacked six feet high,” according to former NCIS agent Ron Olive, a number of which he also shopped to South Africa, Pakistan, his financial advisers and his then-wife, who used them to “advance her personal business interests,” Olive wrote in his 2006 book, Capturing Jonathan Pollard: How One of the Most Notorious Spies in American History Was Brought to Justice.“Pollard's operation has few parallels among known US espionage cases,” a declassified version of the CIA’s 1987 damage assessment stated.Some Jewish American and Israeli quarters venerated—and continue to worship—Pollard as a Zionist martyr, a characterization even hawks like Martin Peretz, the former editor of The New Republic, rejected when Pollard’s early release from his 30-year sentence was under consideration during the Obama administration.‘The Dumbest Sort of Traitor’: Israeli Spies Aren’t Exactly Rejoicing at Jonathan Pollard’s Release“Jonathan Pollard is not a Jewish martyr,” Peretz wrote. “He is a convicted espionage agent who spied on his country for both Israel and Pakistan (!) — a spy, moreover, who got paid for his work. His professional career, then, reeks of infamy and is suffused with depravity.”Peretz labelled Pollard's supporters, “professional victims, mostly brutal themselves, who originate in the ultra-nationalist and religious right. They are insatiable. And they want America to be Israel's patsy.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally welcomed Pollard “home” when he landed at Ben Gurion International Airport last Dec. 19.Double DamagesPollard’s latest perfidy not only threatens to cast doubt again about the ultimate loyalty of American Jews, it casts a shadow on other government servants with foreign ties or backgrounds. Chief among them, according to a recent article in Politico and comments by Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), are Asian American and Pacific Islander employees of the State Department (and no doubt other national security agencies).Ironically, younger Asian American diplomats, recruited in part for their area knowledge, cultural understanding and language skills, end up being restricted from working on or in Asian countries out of fears by the State Department that they’re inordinately susceptible to coercion and recruitment by foreign intelligence services.The “assignment restriction” policy, spelled out in a State Department manual, places limits on a diplomat’s security clearance, based on concerns about “targeting and harassment by foreign intelligence services as well as to lessen foreign influence.”Needless to say, such restrictions can pull the plug on a mid-level diplomat’s drive to fly high in the foreign service. And there’s little recourse. According to a detailed analysis by the Diplopundit web site, the appeals route for frustrated Asian American or other “ethnic” diplomats might as well be conducted by the hookah smoking caterpillar in Alice-in-Wonderland.The “initial assignment restriction is conducted by Diplomatic Security. The reviewer is also Diplomatic Security. After that review, the decision by DS/DSS becomes final. There is no appeal authority above Diplomatic Security,” Diplopundit said.Security concerns about, say, the very aggressive Chinese intelligence services are well founded. Beijing’s spies have managed to recruit or entrap CIA and State Department officers, sometimes using pressure on relatives back on the mainland. Most others just volunteered. Proper vetting of U.S. diplomats, coupled with regular polygraphs and raised “insider threat” protocols, should blunt those threats. But why recruit Asian Americans in the first place if there’s a ceiling on their advancement? An argument could be made that resentments fostered by such arbitrary, career-killing—and illegal—ethnic restrictions make an employee more vulnerable to foreign spy services, not less.Such hurdles remain in place at a time when understanding China and North Korea, in particular, are of paramount importance to the State and Defense departments, not to mention the CIA, NSA and other intelligence agencies. Not that Euro-Americans can’t understand these adversaries, of course, but who’s got a better chance than a young man or woman raised at the feet of grandparents and great-grandparents with stories to tell, photo albums to show?Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.), a former Korean-American diplomat born in Boston, told MSNBC last week that even though he had a “top secret security clearance” and had served in Afghanistan, he was one day suddenly “banned from working on anything related to the Korean Peninsula.” Kim said he was taken aback because he had never applied to work on any issues related to the Korean Peninsula. He labeled the decision xenophobic and said that what hurt most was “this feeling that my country didn’t trust me.”Trump Grants Bibi’s Wish for Pardon of Israeli Who Spied on AmericaAs further reported by Politico’s Ryan Heath, over 100 Asian Americans working in national security and diplomacy signed a statement saying that the demonization of China in recent years had exacerbated “discrimination, and blatant accusations of disloyalty simply because of the way we look.” The signatories noted that “treating all Asian-Americans working in national security with a broad stroke of suspicion, rather than seeing us as valuable contributors, is counterproductive to the greater mission of securing the homeland.”If the State Department is so worried about their vulnerabilities, why did it hire them in the first place? The long arm of Chinese intelligence can reach out to them at any number of American embassies around in the world, from Khartoum to Copenhagen.So thank you again, Jonathan Pollard. Your betrayal—continuing today in the warm embrace of Israeli extremists—not only has the potential to rekindle suspicions about the loyalty of American Jews, it just gave more ammunition to the xenophobes when we least need another round of it.Co-published with SpyTalk, where Jeff Stein leads an all-star team of veteran investigative reporters, writers, and subject-matter experts who will take you behind the scenes of the national security state. Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Massive fire at NY state assisted living facility

    An early-morning fire at an assisted living facility in New York prompted the evacuation of residents and led to the partial collapse of the building in the Rockland County, about 30 miles north of New York City. (March 23)

  • Martha Stewart says her skin-care routine includes waking up at 4 a.m. on some days to apply a face mask

    Martha Stewart told Allure that serums, a CBD tonic, moisturizer, and foundation are also key to her daily skin-care routine.

  • Asian woman dragged by car in San Francisco in shocking attack

    Coronavirus pandemic has seen wave of Anti-Asian hate crimes across US

  • What we know about 21-year-old Ahmad Alissa, who police say killed 10 in Boulder, Colorado

    Ahmad Alissa, of Arvada, Colorado, was charged with killing 10 people at King Soopers market in Boulder. His brother said he had been bullied.

  • Indian premier Modi writes goodwill letter to Pakistani counterpart: minister

    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan received a letter of goodwill from his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Tuesday, a Pakistani senior Cabinet minister said, as relations thaw between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. India and Pakistan have fought three wars and have shared a fractious relationship since the two gained independence in 1947, and in 2019 tensions rose dramatically as they sent combat planes into each other's territory. Asad Umar, a senior Pakistani minister, in a post on Twitter welcomed Modi's letter, calling it a "message of goodwill".

  • Russia, China push for U.N. Security Council summit, lash out at West

    Russia and China said on Tuesday they wanted a summit of permanent members of the U.N. Security Council amid what they called heightened political turbulence, with Moscow saying they both believed the United States was acting in a destructive way. The two allies, whose relations with the West are under increasing strain, made the call for a summit in a joint statement after talks between their foreign ministers in the city of Guilin. "At a time of increasing global political turbulence, a summit of the permanent members of the U.N. Security Council is particularly necessary to establish direct dialogue about ways to resolve humankind's common problems in the interests of maintaining global stability," they said in a statement published on the Russian foreign ministry's website.

  • Jonathan Scott called Zooey Deschanel his 'perfect person.' Here's a timeline of their relationship.

    The "New Girl" star and "Property Brothers" host have been together for almost a year and a half. Here's a look at their relationship so far.

  • Hailey Bieber said she 'lived enough life' to marry Justin Bieber at age 21. Here's what a therapist says about maturity and marrying young.

    Young marriages are at some emotional disadvantages compared to those who marry in their late 20s and early 30s, a psychotherapist told Insider.

  • After raising over $900K, elderly Asian woman attacked in San Francisco plans to donate money to 'combat racism'

    The family of a 76-year-old Chinese woman who fought back after being punched in the face in an unprovoked attack on San Francisco’s Market St. said Monday that she was recovering from her injuries and would donate over $900,000 raised on a GoFundMe page to “combat racism.”

  • Man attacks Asian American woman on New York subway as other passengers look on

    Attack comes amid wave of anti-Asian violence during coronavirus pandemic

  • Two men accused of drugging and raping fellow Spring Breaker before she was found dead in Miami beach

    Medical examiner still to determine whether a ‘green pill’ was cause of death

  • English seeking sunshine abroad face hefty new fines

    Travellers from England will face 5,000 pound ($6,900) fines in new legislation designed to deter non-essential trips and barricade the nation against imported COVID-19 infections. Britain has had one of the worst COVID-19 tolls in the world, but deaths and infections are falling fast and a successful vaccination campaign is finally breathing confidence back into the population and the economy. "We are seeing this third wave rising in some parts of Europe and we're also seeing new variants and it is very important that we protect the progress that we've been able to make here in the UK," Health Minister Matt Hancock told Sky News.

  • Proud Boys Are Rallying Again, but With a Sneaky Twist

    Kevin Mohatt/ReutersOn Saturday, on opposite sides of the country, men in black and yellow uniforms took to the streets for various far-right causes. In Sandy, Oregon, they joined a church for an anti-gay event. In Raleigh, North Carolina, they joined supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory for a protest against COVID-19 prevention measures.They were members of the Proud Boys, a far-right paramilitary group, many leaders of which have been charged with planning and taking part in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (The group may face additional legal challenges, with a top prosecutor suggesting sedition charges for unnamed rioters.) Following the Capitol riot, and subsequent revelations that the Proud Boys’ chairman was a federal informant, some Proud Boys chapters splintered while others appeared less publicly active than in months past.But in recent days, some Proud Boys chapters have resumed their public rallies, often attaching themselves to other right-wing groups, while their own leadership battles serious criminal charges.“I think we saw a little bit of a lull right after Jan. 6 from the Proud Boys and many other anti-democratic groups across the country,” said Stephen Piggott, a program analyst at Western States Center, a nonprofit that monitors the far right. “But certainly there’s been an increase recently and in gatherings in the Pacific Northwest.”Proud Boys Dealt Another Blow as Feds Crack DownThe rally in Sandy, Oregon, on Saturday was among the group’s first post-Jan. 6 events in the state, where Proud Boys are infamously active, Willamette Week reported. During that rally, members of the Proud Boys joined an anti-LGBT event hosted by Rivers of Living Water United Pentecostal Church, which did not immediately return a request for comment. Its pastor, Russell Collier, told Willamette Week that it had not invited the Proud Boys but that he appreciated the group’s presence because someone had previously hung pro-LGBT banners on his church.When counter-protesters hosted a “have a gay day” event across the street, Proud Boys reportedly shouted insults at them, accusing them of being communists. (Oregon Proud Boys have previously endorsed violence against communists, wearing T-shirts endorsing the murder of communists under the administration of Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet.)Do you know something we should about the far right, Proud Boys, or Jan. 6? Email Kelly.Weill@TheDailyBeast.com or securely at kellyweill@protonmail.com from a non-work device.Piggott said many of the Proud Boys’ recent appearances have been at events organized by other groups on the far right. That was the case in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday.Online, the Raleigh rally was advertised as part of a worldwide March 20 uprising against COVID-19 “lockdowns.” In reality, North Carolina is far from locked down, with indoor dining and sporting events allowed. About 100 people showed up for the event.Among them was a motley assortment of Proud Boys and MAGA types, with at least one person flying a flag for a Three Percenter militia and another flying a large flag for the QAnon conspiracy theory, which falsely accuses former President Donald Trump’s foes of being involved in Satanic cannibalism and pedophilia.The rally came during a bad week for North Carolina Proud Boys, and a bad year for the organization at large. Charles Donohoe, the leader of a North Carolina Proud Boys chapter, was arrested on Wednesday on conspiracy charges for allegedly planning to overpower police and enter the Capitol. Proud Boys leaders in three other states are listed as co-defendants in his case, with other Proud Boys across the country facing their own criminal charges stemming from the Capitol riot. And just last month, multiple Proud Boys chapters announced their separation from the national organization, after it was revealed that Proud Boys chair Enrique Tarrio has worked as a federal informant.New Proud Boys Busted for Capitol Riot Have Wild Police TiesIt’s enough for some Proud Boys to eye a rebrand when they attempt public events. The Patriot Party, a loosely affiliated pro-Trump movement, has hosted events attended by uniformed Proud Boys, CNN previously reported. One Patriot Party organizer, who is currently advertising upcoming events in Pennsylvania, has previously described himself on video as a Proud Boy. Nevertheless, he told CNN at a Patriot Party event that he had never heard of the group.Even online, the Proud Boys appear to have taken measures to blend in with a broader pro-Trump crowd after the Capitol riot. One longtime Proud Boys channel on the messaging platform Telegram now describes itself as a safe haven for users of the conservative social media site Parler, which briefly went offline after the Capitol riot.“This is a PUBLIC chat for Parler refugees and not affiliated with any group,” a pinned post in the channel reads. The channel currently has more than 12,700 members, many of them not Proud Boys.Despite the channel’s insistence that it isn’t affiliated with any group, Tarrio appears to moderate the group and promotes his own content to the channel’s thousands of subscribers.Piggott said Oregon was bracing for a far-right car rally this weekend. Like the Raleigh and Sandy events last weekend, the Proud Boys are not organizing the event, but are expected to attend.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The prosecutor who said the DOJ is considering sedition charges for the Capitol riot went rogue and is being investigated, an official said

    The judge said he'd consider issuing a gag order or sanctions if anyone from the Justice Department made similar speculations in the media.

  • A top Saudi official reportedly threatened to kill the UN expert who investigated Khashoggi's murder

    A top Saudi official reportedly threatened to have the UN's Khashoggi investigator "taken care of" during a January 2020 meeting in Geneva.

  • A Polish writer could be sent to prison for up to 3 years for calling the country's president a 'moron'

    Under Poland's repressive defamation laws it is a criminal offense to insult state leaders or even the national flag.

  • NASA's Mars helicopter has made its first appearance on the red planet. It's set to fly within weeks.

    The Ingenuity helicopter could pioneer a new way to explore space. In the future, drones may do reconnaissance for Mars astronauts and rovers.

  • With 'historic' bomber flights on opposite sides of the planet, the US Air Force is sending a message to friends and foes

    The Air Force is increasing the frequency and reach of its bomber operations, but some observers are skeptical of what message is being sent.