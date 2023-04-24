Liquids fly in chaotic road-rage battle at In-N-Out drive-thru, California video shows

A chaotic road-rage battle erupted in an In-N-Out drive-thru line in Southern California, a video shows.

The fight broke out at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23, in Santa Clarita, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office told KABC.

In the video posted by several local news outlets, drivers and passengers from both vehicles run back and forth, splashing liquids from plastic bottles on each other’s vehicles and at each other.

An onlooker said one of the bottles appeared to be labeled “bleach,” KNBC reported.

The parties then get out of their respective vehicles and stand to the side of the drive-thru shouting at each other, the video shows.

One of the drivers said the other had hit her vehicle in line, KTTV reported.

At one point, an In-N-Out employee can be seen shaking his head as he tries to separate the combatants, KTLA reported.

Some onlookers also attempted to intervene, KNBC reported.

Deputies responded to the incident but none of the people involved wished to press charges, according to KTLA.

In-N-Out did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

Santa Clarita is a city of 225,000 people about 33 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

60 pounds of meth missing after drug sting goes wrong, California sheriff says

‘Big giant fireball’ engulfs dragon during Disneyland show, California video shows

Goats running wild leave a trail of green poop to famed San Francisco attraction