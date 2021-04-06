Liquity DeFi Protocol Launches to Mainnet, LQTY Token Pumps 900%

Martin Young
·3 min read

The latest decentralized finance protocol to launch on Ethereum is Liquity which aims to offer alternative decentralized borrowing mechanisms.

In an April 5 announcement, the Liquity Protocol confirmed that it’s deployed to Ethereum mainnet and is now live. The milestone launch comes after a year and a half of research and development, it added.

The decentralized borrowing protocol allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ethereum, which is deposited as collateral. There is a low collateral ratio and loans are paid in Liquity’s new dollar-pegged stablecoin.

Loans Paid Out in New Stablecoin

The protocol aims to tackle the problems associated with floating interest rates that can affect borrowers negatively. It used MakerDAO as an example. MakerDAO adjusts the rates to keep DAI pegged as close to a dollar as possible.

“The delicate balance of maintaining an asset’s peg is why many protocols must frequently adjust their interest rate to influence the behavior of borrowers.”

It added that floating interest rates can lead to market inefficiencies since borrowers don’t know the cost to borrow upfront.

Liquity aims to solve this by allowing DeFi users to take loans backed by ETH at 0% interest. The loans are paid out in a dollar-pegged stablecoin called LUSD, and the minimum collateral ratio is just 110%.

At any time, users can redeem LUSD at face value for the underlying ETH collateral. One LUSD equals $1 of ETH within the protocol.

The LUSD stablecoins can also be deposited in a Stability Pool. Users can then earn ETH and rewards in its native token, LQTY. Pool balances will decrease over time due to liquidations. However, the protocol will provide users with a pro-rata share of liquidated ETH along with LQTY rewards.

Users can also stake LQTY tokens to earn a share of borrowing/redemption fees charged by the protocol. The platform has no ‘frontend’ so in order to access it users must select a third-party app such as Zerion.

On March 30, Liquity announced that it had raised $6 million in Series A funding led by Pantera Capital. The round saw investments from Nima Capital, Alameda Research, AngelDAO. It also included individuals investments from Meltem Demirors, David Hoffmann, and Calvin Liu.

LQTY Price Skyrockets

The LQTY token debuted on the market at around $9 when it launched on April 5. In less than 24 hours, LQTY pumped to over $147 before retreating to around $92 at the time of press. This marks a monumental rise of 900% on its first day.

The crypto data provider reported that there are 42,593 tokens circulating out of a maximum supply of 100 million. This gives LQTY a current market cap of $3.4 million.

Recommended Stories

  • Americans think it’s better to invest in housing than the stock market — here’s why

    Which is the better investment, owning a home or owning stocks? A new study from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York examined consumer preferences toward being a homeowner and how their attitudes have changed over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Survey participants were asked to rate which was the better investment — a home or financial assets such as a stocks — and what factors contributed to their choice.

  • Piers Morgan Says Meghan Markle's Claims Are "Impossible to Believe" in First Interview Since Scandal

    Piers Morgan spoke to Fox Nation's Tucker Carlson Today about Meghan Markle, who he "still" doesn't "believe" told the truth in interview with Oprah Winfrey.

  • How DeFi Is Minting the Next Class of Millionaires

    While Bitcoin has smashed record-high after record-high this past year, low market cap “alt-coins” are where savvy investors currently find the biggest returns. The post How DeFi Is Minting the Next Class of Millionaires appeared first on Worth.

  • Rescuers hampered by damaged roads, more rain in Indonesia

    Rescuers were hampered by damaged bridges and roads and a lack of heavy equipment Monday after torrential rains caused multiple disasters on remote eastern Indonesian islands as well as in East Timor. At least 133 people died and dozens were missing in Indonesia, and 27 deaths were reported in East Timor. A tropical cyclone causing the damage is expected to continue affecting the Southeast Asian nations for days while moving south toward Australia.

  • An MLB star nicknamed 'The Japanese Babe Ruth' has the sports world buzzing after a 101 MPH pitch and a 451-foot home run in the same game

    Shohei Ohtani put on a show for baseball fans on Sunday night, recording seven strikeouts but added a home run.

  • 'Godzilla vs. Kong' earned $48 million at the US box office over the weekend, the best opening during the pandemic

    Warner Bros.' "Godzilla vs. Kong" debuted on the streaming service HBO Max simultaneously with movie theaters in the US.

  • Biden will push through infrastructure plan if no Republican support - energy secretary says

    U.S. President Joe Biden would be willing to push through his $2 trillion infrastructure plan without the support of Republican lawmakers if he cannot reach a bipartisan deal, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Sunday. Granholm said Biden would prefer that his plan have Republican backing but, if that does not work, he would likely support using a procedural strategy called reconciliation to allow Democrats to pass it in the Senate. Most Americans currently support the Democratic president's plan, said Granholm, one of several senior Biden administration officials who promoted the proposal on television news shows on Sunday.

  • NFL player backpedals after tweet with Asian slur: ‘I have learned a valuable lesson’

    Tampa Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis apologized for using an anti-Asian slur in a tweet that later got deleted.

  • Texas governor refuses to throw Rangers' first pitch because of MLB's All-Star move

    Citing MLB's decision to move its All-Star game out of Georgia, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott decides not to throw out first pitch at the Rangers' home opener.

  • Texas Rangers can’t defeat Toronto but ‘beat’ COVID in worst Opening Day ever | Opinion

    Amid criticism from political leaders, COVID “protocols,” the Texas Rangers’ home opener was atypical.

  • More school districts plan to return to in-person learning this week

    More school districts plan to return to in-person learning this week

  • Malaysian ex-PM Najib appeals graft conviction in 1MDB saga

    A Malaysian court on Monday began hearing an appeal by ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak to overturn his conviction and 12-year jail sentence linked to the massive looting of the 1MDB state investment fund that brought down his government in 2018. The appeal came more than eight months after a high court found Najib guilty of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering, making him the first Malaysian leader to be convicted. The ruling was part of the first of several corruption trials against Najib that are linked to the 1MDB scandal, which sparked investigations in the U.S. and several other countries.

  • Can celebrities control their image online?

    Meet the stars who have attempted to police their online presence - from Rami Malek to Beyonce.

  • Myanmar protesters clap to denounce junta as region focuses on crisis

    Clapping began in various parts of the main city Yangon at 5 p.m. (1030 GMT) in response to a call by protest organisers, residents said. The gesture would honour "Ethnic Armed Organisations and Gen Z defence youths from Myanmar including Yangon who are fighting in the revolution... on behalf of us," Ei Thinzar Maung, a protest leader, wrote on Facebook. Despite the killing of at least 564 people by the security forces since the Feb. 1 coup, protesters have come out across the country every day to voice opposition to the overthrow of the elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi and the return of military rule.

  • Texas Rangers felt energy of sellout crowd. They just didn’t do much worth cheering.

    The Toronto Blue Jays scored four early runs against Mike Foltynewicz to take the buzz away from 38,238 fans at Globe Life Field.

  • Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman were part of historic wins at 2021 SAG Awards

    "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" stars Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis were among four actors of color who made SAG Awards history Sunday night.

  • MPs to get vote on vaccine passports – and could defeat Government

    MPs will be given a vote on plans for vaccine passports before they are introduced, risking a Government defeat in the Commons, The Telegraph has learnt. Michael Gove, who is leading an official review of the scheme, has privately promised MPs critical of vaccine checks that they will be given a chance to vote them down. More than 70 MPs, including 41 Conservatives, have signed an open letter to Boris Johnson opposing the use of vaccine passports. If more than around 60 Tory MPs rebel and all opposition parties refuse to support the passports, Mr Johnson could be defeated in the Commons and the scheme abandoned. Mr Gove held a phone call with a group of MPs about the measures last week after dozens went public with their concerns. One told The Telegraph: "Michael made a very clear statement on the call with MPs that there would be debates and votes before anything like this came into force." The Government is currently conducting a review into a passport scheme and has not yet finalised any plans.

  • Trash in tractor-trailer catches fire on I-95, police say

    Trash being hauled by a tractor-trailer caught fire Monday afternoon on Interstate 95 in Howard County, Maryland State Police said. Police said they received calls around 1:50 p.m. about the fire on southbound I-95 near the exit for Maryland Route 32 near Savage.

  • Fact check: 'Betty' comic from 1997 showed kids attending virtual school in 2021

    A "Betty" comic from February 1997 showed kids in 2021 attending virtual school on personal computers with cameras mounted on their monitors.

  • LEADING OFF: Nats set to start short-handed vs Braves

    The Washington Nationals are finally set to start their season, hosting the Atlanta Braves after their three-game series against the New York Mets was postponed by a coronavirus outbreak. The Nats still have 11 players sidelined -- four of whom tested positive for COVID-19. The Nationals haven’t announced who is in isolation because of test results or which additional seven players are under quarantine because contact tracing determined they could have been exposed to the illness.