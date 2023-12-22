Do you need liquor for Christmas in SC? There’s less time to buy it than you may think. Here’s why

Are you needing to run a last-minute errand to fetch your holiday spirits?

You’ll want to stock up on your supply before the holiday if you fear you’ll run out.

Unlike some other federal holidays and areas throughout the nation, South Carolina has a state law that prohibits the sale of liquor on Christmas Day, according to Title 61 Section 61-6-4160.

Given that Christmas Eve also falls on a Sunday this year, any local liquor store is required to remain closed, you’ll have to up your supply before then for the Christmas holiday.

As for stockpiling your holiday spirits, be cautious throughout the celebrations.

Forbes Advisor recently reported that South Carolina placed as the eighth worst state overall in the country for drunk driving in 2023.

The state was revealed to have the third-highest rate of individuals killed in crashes involving a drunk driver, which equates to approximately 6.02 per 100,000 state residents, detailed the study on data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

About eight drunk drivers per 100,000 licensed drivers are involved in fatal crashes, which ranks as the fifth-highest in the country, in addition to having the sixth-highest rate of drunk drivers in the nation involving individuals under 21 years of age in fatal crashes.

For those needing to travel this weekend, be cautious and aware while driving as the holiday season habitually sees an increase in DUI-related crashes and deaths.

In 2021, Forbes shared that nearly 30% of fatal car accidents nationwide occur in the months of November and December.