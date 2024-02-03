Liquor home delivery being considered by lawmakers in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas lawmakers are one step away from considering a vote on allowing liquor delivery in Kansas.

Committee members in the Kansas Senate talked over Senate bill 253 this week. It would allow grocers, grocery stores and others to use a third party vendor to deliver to your doorstep.

Some Kansans say they would immediately use the delivery if it’s allowed under law.

“Oh, yeah. Chiefs games, absolutely. I mean we’re planning a Super bowl party right now so,” said Kansan Rocky Lane.

While it would be one less thing to put on the shopping list, some retailers say the concept needs more study before being allowed under Kansas law.

“I’m familiar with it. I do not believe that it is ready for Kansas,” said Courtney Klug, manager at Groves Retail Liquor. “I do believe that it is not ready at this moment. Minors can easily cheat the system.”

The proposed law change does consider things like proper ID on delivery. SB 253 would mandate things like delivery drivers needing to be 21 as well as a scanning technology needed for confirmation of ID upon delivery.

As of this writing, the bill would also mandate delivery could not be completed and the alcohol would have to be returned to the premises of the retailer if positive in-person ID could not be confirmed.

“So I’ve checked a lot of ID’s,” said Klug. “Honestly summer time is a huge time for us. We see a lot of underage kids come in over the summer. And they try.”

While lawmakers consider SB 253, changes could still be written into the bill.

Right now there would be a $1,500 service permit fee for the vendors. Those vendors would also have to outline an internal or external training for individuals engaged in the delivery process to address issues like identifying underage persons, intoxicated persons and fake or altered identification.

If it does get out of committee and up for a vote in the Senate and then the house, some Kansans say they would give delivery a try.

“We do planning for parties for things like the Super bowl, sure,” said Lane. “We’d absolutely have it delivered. I mean just out of convenience. We live just outside Wichita so it’s just easier.”

