Liquor license of Boston bar in the balance after fatal stabbing; vote set for today

The Boston Licensing Board is set to vote on the status of the Sons of Boston’s liquor license on Thursday morning. If revoked, suspensions can be anywhere from one day to much longer.

Sons of Boston, which is operated by Causeway Union, LLC. is facing six different alleged licensing violations, including assault and battery - employee on patron - with a deadly weapon, and failure to call police about the incident.

This comes after a March 19 incident where one of their bouncer’s was charged with a Marine veteran’s murder. Daniel Martinez of Illinois was stabbed and later died after police say one of the bar’s bouncers chased him down after denying Martinez entry.

That bouncer, Alvaro Omar Larrama, 39, of East Boston is facing a murder charge.

The hearing for the bar’s liquor license will be held virtually at 10:00 a.m. The Sons of Boston will have the chance to appeal if they choose.

The bar already had its entertainment license pulled by the mayor’s office.

