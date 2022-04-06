Liquor licenses for Babe's, Dive Bar and a Price Hill BP all in jeopardy

After alleged shootings, fights, overdoses and over-the-counter drug sales, Cincinnati's police and law department is working to get the liquor licenses revoked from three local businesses.

Wednesday, City Council voted unanimously to object to the renewal of liquor licenses for Babe's Cafe on Glenmore in Westwood and the BP gas station on Glenway Avenue in East Price Hill. A vote on the objection to the license for Dive Bar on Short Vine Street in Corryville will likely happen later this month.

Under Ohio law, city governments can object to the state about the renewal of liquor licenses held in their jurisdictions. The public safety and governance committee meeting on Tuesday was the first step of many in the process.

After council passes any objections, further decisions lie with the state's Division of Liquor Control and Liquor Control Commission. There are opportunities for the license holders to appeal as well.

Why does the city get involved with liquor license renewals?

Objecting to liquor licenses is one of the tools cities use to reduce crime. Cincinnati's Pivot program, which uses data to target crime hotspots, can bring the attention of many city departments to an area. From liquor permits to building code violations, the tactic aims to reduce the number of places in the city that are welcoming to drug dealers and other criminals.

Each of the locations where objections are being considered was discussed during the public safety and governance committee Tuesday.

A view of the BP Station at 3749 Glenway Avenue in East Price Hill on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Cincinnati City Council's Public Safety and Governance committee recommended objecting to the renewal of liquor licenses at the BP station. There have been 132 calls for police service there since Jan. 1, 2021.

A killing and drugs, but new owners

The BP gas station at the corner of Glenway and Warsaw in East Price Hill has been a problem for years, according to Sheila Rosenthal, the president of the East Price Hill Improvement Association.

"This business, we feel, has had a larger impact than its own footprint in the community, and a negative one," Rosenthal said.

On Dec. 19, 28-year-old Lacey Florence was killed at the gas station in a shooting that injured another man as well. Jwan McCloud of East Price Hill was arrested in the homicide.

Sgt. Jacob Hicks with the Cincinnati Police Department said there have been 132 calls for service and seven assaults at the BP since Jan. 2021.

"This has been a huge drain on our resources," Hicks said.

He said an employee at the store was recently arrested for drug trafficking and officers found marijuana and scales on the counter of the shop.

Lawyer Chris Finney and the owners of the station appeared before the committee Tuesday. Finney argued that the owners were new and had just purchased the BP in October.

"I don't get involved to defend my client. I get in involved to convince my client to not only comply but to become a leader in the neighborhood," Finney said. "These are really fine people who have run clean operations."

He said the owners have already invested $100,000 in upgrades to the property on top of the $260,000 they paid for it. He said they also own many other gas stations and convenience stores in Ohio and Kentucky.

"They are long-term investors in Cincinnati and they are creating job opportunities for the minority community," Finney said.

The owners, he said, are prepared to work with police and the community to make more improvements, and argued that shutting down the store would just bring an empty blighted site, a few less jobs and a more limited selection of stores to East Price Hill.

In the end, Finney's pleas did not work, and the committee voted to object to the renewal.

A view of BabeÕs CafŽ at 3389 Glenmore Avenue in Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Cincinnati City Council's Public Safety and Governance committee recommended objecting to the renewal of a liquor license at BabeÕs CafŽ. Police say in 2021, there were drug sales, six assaults, a shooting and a stabbing among 39 calls for police service.

Cocaine buys and an absent owner

Hicks said that a shooting and six assaults have happened at Babe's Cafe in Westwood since the start of 2021.

Along with the violence, he said officers conducted four "controlled buys" of cocaine from a bartender at the Glenmore Avenue bar.

Officials noted that the owner of Babe's leases the bar out, but is not around much. The owner was not present at Tuesday's committee meeting either. Instead, the manager of the bar appeared by herself without a lawyer. She said she only learned what was happening last week.

She said the charges against the bartender were dropped, but noted he was a tenant at the building and had also been evicted.

"I'm just willing to do whatever I can to make this right and to make it safe for the community," the manager said.

The vote of the committee to object to the license was approved unanimously.

Cincinnati City Council's Public Safety and Governance committee recommended objecting to the renewal of a liquor license at Dive Bar in Corryville. Police said there were 114 Calls for service in 2021 for assaults, fights, robbery, drugs and disorderly persons and crowds at the bar and 46 reports of vice activity since June, 2021.

Almost as many calls for service as its five neighbors combined

Cincinnati police Sgt. Jeff Meister said there were 114 calls for service to Corryville's Dive Bar in 2021, nearly as many as the 131 calls to five neighboring bars combined.

Meister said the bar had problems with fights, large crowds and after-hours consumption. He said one customer sat in the establishment on Short Vine Street for some time with a handgun visible to anyone who would care to look in his waistband, but went unconfronted. Upon exiting the bar, that man was involved in a shooting across the street, Meister said.

There was also a fatal overdose in the bar in August, and police reported that the owners did not provide the right video of the incident. Officers have the digital video recorder but have not been able to access the files on it. Officials said there was no needle at the scene, so police need to figure out who was with the person.

"It's clear management and staff cannot control their own business," Meister said. "I don't know if it's ownership or the management itself at night. There has to be some accountability. There are too many instances going on there."

The committee delayed voting on whether to object to Dive Bar's liquor license on Tuesday. The bar's lawyer, Edward Hastie, argued that some of the issues in the presentation were misconstrued or false and he wanted more time to sort it out.

He said the owners have turned over everything related to the video of the overdose and his clients only learned they were having trouble accessing the files. Hastie said staff at the bar broke down the door to the bathroom and tried to safe the person's life.

"They did everything they were supposed to," he said.

Hastie said the owners, the Pedro family, have owned the building for 11 years and own four other buildings in the area and many other establishments in the state.

"For 10 years, they've had no problems," he said.

Hastie explained that the calls for service numbers could be misleading. Dive Bar is bigger than all those other bars and is on a prominent corner, so it may be used as an address for incidents unrelated to the bar, he said.

"You are being given the opportunity to vote on what is effectively a death sentence for 43 jobs and a business that has been here for 10 years," Hastie said. "We know we need to work together, and we believe for 10 years we have and that should count for something."

He said he spoke to the city over the summer and was told Dive Bar was not anywhere close to being considered for an objection.

"These are owners who take this seriously," Hastie said.

The public safety and governance committee will reconvene on April 19 to consider the objection to Dive Bar. If it passes the committee, it will likely be voted on by the full council on April 20.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Liquor licenses for Babe's, Dive Bar and a BP all in jeopardy