Liquor Maker Zhen Jiu Weighs $400 Million Hong Kong IPO

Pei Li
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Zhen Jiu, a Chinese liquor company, is considering a Hong Kong initial public offering as soon as next year, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company is working with advisers on the potential listing, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. Zhen Jiu could raise about $300 million to $400 million in the IPO, they said.

Considerations are at an early stage and details of the offering such as size and timing could still change, the people said. A representative for Zhen Jiu didn’t immediately respond to emails or phone calls seeking comment.

An IPO would make Zhen Jiu the first Chinese maker of the white liquor known as baijiu to list outside the mainland. Such liquor brands have found favor with investors due to their high margins and the resilience of their sales amid economic turmoil, though they have sometimes been targeted in President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaigns.

Zhen Jiu, which translates as “treasure wine” in Chinese, was founded in 1975 as a state-backed project in Guizhou province, according to its website, in a town only about a two hour drive away from the birthplace of Kweichow Moutai Co.’s famed brand. Guizhou is home to some of the best known liquor brands and sources water from nearby mountains. The company has about 2,000 employees, the website shows.

White liquor, distilled from rice, remains a fixture on Chinese dining tables, though western style red wines are gaining more and more traction among younger generations.

(Updates with number of employees in the fifth paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

