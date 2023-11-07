Liquor store clerk seriously injured in robbery in West Ridge neighborhood overnight

Two armed robbers entered a liquor store Monday night demanding money before struggling with a clerk who was struck and an exchange of gunfire ensued, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 2:50 a.m., two armed robbers entered a liquor store in the West Ridge neighborhood in the 6300 block of North California Avenue and demanded money from the register, police said.

A clerk and one of the robbers began to fight, and the robber grabbed a glass bottle and struck the clerk in the head. The clerk pulled out a gun and an exchange of gunfire ensued.

The clerk suffered lacerations to the head, and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.

