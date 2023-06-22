Liquor store employees thought armed robber was joking when he pulled out gun, Duluth police say

Employees at a Gwinnett County business say they thought an armed robber was joking when he pulled out a gun and demanded money from their register.

Duluth police say a man dressed in all black walked into Sweetwater Package Store and pointed a gun at one of the employees, but it didn’t faze them at all.

Everyone shared a laugh and the employees kept ringing up another customer, Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson learned.

It became more serious when he demanded money started threatening more people with what appeared to be a gun in a sock.

Corporal Ted Sadowski says officer showed up to the store earlier this month looking for the robber, but he had already ran down the street back home.

A week later, SWAT teams swarmed on 42-year-old Tyrik Bright’s apartment.

“Crimes like this could have turned deadly for a few hundred dollars,” Sadowski said.

Bright denied his involvement in the robbery to police at the time of his arrest. However, officers found pieces of clothing worn by the robber in surveillance video.

“They located the shoe and the distinct pair of pants he wore during the robbery,” said Sadowkski.

He is currently being held in the Gwinnett County Jail on a charge of armed robbery.

