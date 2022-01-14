Liquor store staff watches in disbelief as shopper uses ATM as urinal, Georgia cops say

Proving that return customers aren’t always a good thing, a liquor store in Georgia says one of its seemingly satisfied shoppers came back later to urinate on the ATM.

Stunned staff called police, but the man was gone before cops arrived, according to a Jan. 13 release from Griffin Police Department.

It happened at the Griffin Package Store in the Spalding County town of Griffin, about 50 miles south of Atlanta.

Investigators don’t know of a motive and the man’s identity remains a mystery.

“We can’t make this stuff up,” the department wrote on Facebook.

“The male in the photo entered the package store, made a purchase and then left the store. He returned a short time later, walked up to the ATM inside the store and began urinating on the ATM machine.”

Investigators posted a photo of the man and the car he was a passenger in. The public is being asked for help identifying the man.

“It is not known if the male was intoxicated or may have some other issue,” police said.

The police department’s post has prompted a mix of disbelief and humor, including jokes about what police would list as the weapon in such a case.

A few guessed investigators would have no shortage of DNA to test.

“That’ll teach that darn ATM machine; urine trouble now!” one woman wrote on the department’s Facebook page.

“This is the most American thing I’ve seen today,” another posted.

