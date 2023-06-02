Liquor store worker shoots and kills 22-year-old stealing alcohol, Texas cops say

A 22-year-old man accused of stealing alcohol was gunned down by a liquor store worker, Texas authorities say.

Johnny Cabrera, of Cedar Park, died following the shooting Wednesday, May 31, at Leander Liquors in Leander.

Police were first dispatched to the liquor store for a report of a theft. Three people had reportedly taken bottles off the store’s shelves and left without paying, according to the Leander Police Department.

The led to the store clerk firing a gun at the alleged thieves, police said.

As Leander officers were investigating, Cedar Park police learned “of a person suffering from gunshot wounds” about 1.5 miles away from the liquor store. The gunshot victim, later identified as Cabrera, died on his way to the hospital.

Police said Cabrera matched the description the worker gave of the person involved in the theft.

It’s unclear if the liquor store worker will be charged in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Leander police at 512-528-2811.

Leander is about 30 miles northwest of Austin.

