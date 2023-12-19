Are liquor stores in Texas open or close on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day? What to know

As state laws regulating the use and sale of alcohol changed over the past few years, here’s what you need to know as the Christmas holiday arrives.

There was a time when Sundays were dry in the Lone Star State. Originally, Texas placed “blue laws” on 42 items in 1961, banning the sale of certain products on consecutive weekend days such as pots, pans, cars, washing machines and liquor. The law was repealed in 1985. But while kitchen tools can now be sold anytime during the week, liquor was still a no-no.

Here’s what we know about when liquor stores are open or close on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:

Are liquor stores open on Christmas Eve?

Nope, liquor stores are closed on Christmas Eve since the day falls on a Sunday.

Per Texas law, liquor stores are required to close on Sundays. Liquor stores are allowed to operate in Texas from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

However, people can buy beer or wine from grocery and convenience stores on Christmas Eve.

Grocery and convenience stores are legally allowed to sell beer and wine from 10 a.m. to midnight on Sundays, according to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Are liquor stores open on Christmas Day?

No, liquor stores are required by Texas law to close on Christmas Day.

The only time liquor stores are legally required to close are on Sundays, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. When Christmas and New Year’s days fall on a Sunday, they are required to close the following Monday, according to the TABC.

This means that when liquor stores close at 9 p.m. Saturday, they’re legally not allowed to open again until 10 a.m. Tuesday. That’s 61 hours of liquor stores being legally closed.

As for grocery and convenience stores, they’re legally allowed to sell beer and wine on Christmas Day.

Texas law allows the purchase of beer or wine from grocery or convenience stores from 7 a.m. to midnight Monday-Friday. However, many grocery stores close on Christmas such as Walmart, Target and Kroger.

Texans will need to check what grocery stores are open so they can purchase beer or wine. On the flip side, most convenience stores like 7-Eleven will remain open on Christmas Day.