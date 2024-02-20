Lisa Armstrong’s London Fashion Week diary: My afternoon at 10 Downing Street – and what Akshata Murty wore

Where is she? I mean Akshata Murty, of course.

It has been a good two years since the last Downing Street party to celebrate London Fashion Week and there are now two more faces in the collection of prime ministerial portraits flanking that famous staircase.

I’m just in time for the first of several speeches, none of them by the person I want to hear. At the last Downing Street shindig, Boris Johnson held forth while Carrie tried to quieten the children. Apparently the babysitter was MIA.

An aide tells me that Murty has had to retire to bed with tonsillitis. She could barely talk through the lunch she hosted earlier for 20 independent fashion founders just before this tea. She’s very sad to miss you all, the aide continues. “What was she wearing?” I ask, my journalistic instincts totally trumping my empathetic ones.

You know you want to know too: Mrs Murty wore a navy corduroy waistcoat and matching trousers from Cefinn, Samantha Cameron’s label. Samantha Cameron, now officially Lady Cameron since her husband’s elevation to the Lords and surprise appointment as Foreign Secretary last November, was at the lunch, also in a dress of her own design.

Mrs Murty wore a navy corduroy waistcoat and matching trousers from Cefinn, with a striped shirt from With Nothing Underneath - Simon Walker / No 10 Downing Street

Mrs Murty also wore a shirt from With Nothing Underneath, founded by Pip Durrell, a former editor at Tatler who was there too, along with the founders of Stripe & Stare, an innovative, eco-friendly underwear brand.

Lady Cameron wore a dress from her own label, Cefinn - Simon Walker / No 10 Downing Street

Akshata Murty has long championed small businesses. Back in 2011, the French and economics graduate launched an eponymous label aimed at bringing Indian designers to a global market while paying the artisans a fair wage, and was photographed for Vogue India that year wearing Louis Vuitton platforms and a shocking pink dress of her own design.

She gets fashion, in other words. We know her husband loves Prada but he’s MIA, too.

Caroline Rush, CEO of the British Fashion Council makes a speech, reminding us the British fashion industry is worth £29 billion – that’s more than the UK car industry.

Caroline Rush, CEO of the British Fashion Council makes a speech - Simon Walker / No 10 Downing Street

I seem to remember it was £37 billion at one point, but times are tough, anyone in the industry can vouch. Rush repeats –again – that the government needs to drop the 20 per cent VAT levy they inexplicably instated for overseas buyers. Now, as every single luxury brand in the UK will tell you, all these buyers shop in Paris instead of the UK.

The Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lucy Frazer, speaks at a reception for London Fashion Week hosted at 10 Downing Street - Simon Walker/No 10 Downing Street

There are green shoots, says Justine Mills, who owns Cricket, the Liverpool emporium beloved by Colleen Rooney, “but it’s fragile”.

There are very few international buyers and press in town. The ones who were here came primarily for Burberry, which flew them in for its show on Monday night. They’ve already left for Milan. I ask what Mills thought of Burberry’s show. “Much better,” she says. I agree.

Guests assemble at the London Fashion Week reception hosted at 10 Downing Street - Simon Walker/No 10 Downing Street

Elsewhere there is further positivity. Anya Hindmarch’s collection for Uniqlo last autumn sold out in hours. After speaking to her at the tea, I think there could well be more on the way. Marisa Hordern, founder of the costume jewellery brand Missoma is now turning over around £30 million a year.

At Mrs Murty’s lunch she met Polly McMaster, founder of The Fold (which Mrs Murty also wears) and Leanne Hundleby, co-founder, with her husband Guy, of Strathberry, an excellent Scottish handbag brand often featured on our fashion pages. They got along famously. By the time I leave them, they’re animatedly discussing the possibility of some kind of collaboration.

There may not be much spare cash around but in the end, networking and mutual support are probably the best things that can come out of an afternoon at No.10.

Tonight’s highlights: Tea at Downing Street; then it’s over and out LFW, and on to Milan.

