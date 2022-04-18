Lisa Bianco's ex killed her during his 8-hour furlough from prison. The case sparked change

A Tribune file photo that ran on April 7, 1989, depicts Lisa Bianco’s mother, Millie, and her daughter, Brooke Matheney, leading a group to Indianapolis to lobby for changes in domestic violence laws. SBT File Photo/ED BALLOTTS

SOUTH BEND -- Twenty-five years after Lisa Marie Bianco was violently killed by her ex-husband, officials in St. Joseph County gathered Tuesday to remember the woman, saying her death was a catalyst for domestic violence legislation.

Furloughed from prison for eight hours, Alan Matheney headed straight for Mishawaka, where he beat his 29-year-old ex-wife to death with a shotgun in the front yard.

The Indiana Department of Correction failed to notify the young mother of the man’s release. He was serving an eight-year sentence for battering Bianco.

Matheney was executed in 2005.

Effect on prison furlough systems

The horrific slaying on March 4, 1989, reverberated nationally and throughout the state with media outlets reporting on the case. Then- Gov. Evan Bayh quickly shuttered the state prison furlough system and legislators in session that year drafted bills related to the issue.

“That is the only thing that we can take away from what is otherwise a horrible event,” Millie Bianco, Lisa’s mother, told The Tribune by phone on Tuesday. “It called attention to the situation.”

Officials in the area echoed Millie Bianco’s sentiment, describing the woman’s death as a turning point that spurred laws and awareness.

“Every city in America was aware,” said Sareen Lambright Dale, director of the Family Justice Center.

Among those who gathered at the Family Justice Center Tuesday were St. Joseph County Prosecutor Michael Dvorak; Linda Baechle, president of the YWCA in North Central Indiana; Commander of the Special Victims Unit Brian Young, and SVU deputy prosecuting attorney Tom Sanders.

Lisa Marie Bianco's death led to notification system

Notably, Bianco’s death resulted in a statewide notification system that automatically alerts victims who register for the service when an inmate is released from prison, or if the inmate’s status there changes.

Dvorak said the slaying also led to a change in laws that dictate when an officer can make an arrest after a misdemeanor battery report.

Legislation drafted in 1989 allowed police to make an arrest in those cases even if they did not witness a reported battery. Officers were previously powerless to act unless they saw a beating themselves.

And Indiana passed a constitutional amendment in 1996 that details victims’ rights in the wake of a crime.

“None of these things existed 25 years ago,” Dvorak said, also noting resources in the county that have developed since Bianco’s death.

Pooling resources for victims

Police and prosecutors with the Special Victims Unit are housed in the same facility as the Family Justice Center and the Casie Center, resulting in a pooling of resources and expertise, officials say.

Baechle referenced resources like the newly-established protective order court and the Domestic Violence Fatality Review Team, though she said deaths like that of Shirley Mundia show how much work still needs to be done.

Mundia’s father fatally stabbed the 6-year-old girl last year in South Bend after he was mistakenly not prosecuted for violating a protective order days before.

“We’re trying to shine a light on these cases,” Baechle said.

Meanwhile, Millie Bianco, who lives in Florida now, still speaks about domestic violence at national conferences, hoping to continue work that was a passion of her daughter’s.

Before she died, Lisa Bianco worked with battered women at the Elkhart County Woman’s Shelter.

“There’s no one who knows a subject like a person who was involved in the experience,” Millie Bianco said.

The grandmother raised Lisa Bianco’s two girls, Brooke and Amber.

Millie Bianco said Brooke, a mother of a girl herself, graduated from Emory University in Atlanta and received a master’s degree from Northwestern.

Amber works in the health care field and is a mother of four, Millie Bianco said.

“I wanted them to be normal girls, so they did all the things that kids should do,” she said.

