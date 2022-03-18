Lisa Holmes appointed Tompkins County administrator

The Tompkins County Legislature appointed Lisa Holmes as the county administrator on Thursday.

Holmes served as interim county administrator since May 2021 following the departure of former Tompkins County Administrator Jason Molino. Molino stepped down in April so he could take on the role of executive director of the Livingston County Water and Sewer Authority and move closer to his family.

As county administrator, Holmes is managing the county’s budget and nearly 30 departments. She is also overseeing and coordinating the operations of the county government to execute the policies and procedures established by the legislature.

Lisa Holmes

Holmes started in county government in 1998 with the Tompkins County Office for the Aging, eventually leading the department before becoming deputy county administrator in 2018.

She also served as the organization’s interim human resources director for 18 months, including during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Looking forward, we have incredible opportunities for the county, and Lisa has the institutional knowledge, respect of our staff, and a clear vision to lead the organization moving forward,” said Shawna Black, chairwoman of the Tompkins County Legislature.

Holmes is the first woman to be appointed to the position of permanent county administrator.

“We have some big initiatives moving forward at the county level, including Reimagining Public Safety, adapting our work coming out of the pandemic, the merger of our health and mental health departments, and examining space needs and implementing a capital plan that best meets the needs of our staff and residents," Holmes said. "I look forward to working closely with the Legislature on these and other opportunities.”

