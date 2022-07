The Daily Beast

ABCAs Saturday Night Live struggled to figure out how to make fun of Joe Biden last year, one of its most talented alumni quietly showed them how it was done, perfectly capturing the president’s mannerisms on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.This week, Dana Carvey took the reins of Jimmy Kimmel Live! as the latest comedian to step in while that show’s host is on summer vacation. And after some quick fan service takes on George H.W. Bush and the Church Lady (“We still have no idea where she was