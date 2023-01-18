Lisa Marie Presley’s grave being prepared near Elvis burial site, photo shows

Preparations for Lisa Marie Presley’s grave site have begun, with new photos showing how close it is to where her father and son were buried.

Lisa Marie Presley is set to be laid to rest near the grave of Elvis Presley and directly next to her son, Benjamin Keogh, around a fountain at the Graceland mansion in Memphis, according to TMZ, which published the images Wednesday.

Elvis’ parents are also buried in the area.

Graceland, which Lisa Marie Presley inherited following her father’s death in 1977, will be the site of her celebration of life Sunday.

Presley, who was Elvis’ only child and also a singer-songwriter, died last week at age 54 after a cardiac arrest at her Los Angeles-area home. She is survived by her mother, Priscilla Presley, and three daughters. Keough died by suicide in 2020 at age 27.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Two days before her death, Lisa Marie Presley attended the Golden Globe Awards in Southern California, where Austin Butler won best actor in a drama film for his portrayal of her father in “Elvis.”

“Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me,” Butler said during his acceptance speech. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla — I love you forever.”