Lisa Moreno brings vision, dedication to Longmont nonprofit El Comite

Dec. 9—Lisa Moreno, the new executive director of Longmont nonprofit El Comite, wants to serve the organization as a change agent and connector.

"I tend to have an endless supply of new ideas of what else could happen," Moreno said.

Joining El Comite with years of experience in both the nonprofit and government sectors, Moreno replaced former director Donna Lovato, who retired in October. Moreno started last Tuesday and called her few days on the job "humbling and exciting."

"I've never been an executive director before, so I have a lot to learn about managing an organization and staff," Moreno said. "I think it will call me to learn a lot about my own leadership and step up my leadership."

El Comite serves members of the Latino and non-Latino communities, with services focused on social justice, economic empowerment and education. The building at 455 Kimbark St. has three case managers available. Clients are responded to on a walk-in basis, and the only waitlists are for immigration attorneys.

"Everything else is dealt with the minute they walk in," Moreno said. "It's a pretty rare experience in Boulder County to be able to walk in and get that."

Moreno's grandparents on her dad's side came to Colorado from Mexico, following the success of the sugar beet industry. Her parents were born and raised in Denver. Growing up, Moreno moved around frequently due to her father being in the Air Force.

"I never had the experience of belonging to a place," Moreno said. "So when this job opened up, it was interesting to me because it was the opportunity to belong to Longmont in a way that, just being a resident of Longmont, I haven't had the opportunity to experience."

After serving as a legislative staff member in the U.S. House of Representatives, Moreno moved to Colorado in 2018. She quickly began working with immigrants, visiting ICE detention centers and volunteering for social service organizations.

"I wanted to be a part of responding to the needs of those people," Moreno said. "This is what my grandparents lived, and it is something that I've always wanted to be much more directly involved with."

Moreno learned about El Comite in 2019 through her role as vice president of programs at the Community Foundation Boulder County. Now, as executive director of El Comite, her main goal for the nonprofit is managing its sustainability as it continues to serve a wide range of clients.

"Longmont has a higher percentage of Latinos and Spanish speakers than any place else in the county," Moreno explained. "So if (El Comite) is going to be some place in Boulder County, it needs to be in Longmont."

Moreno said she's excited to figure out where El Comite can go in the future, especially through new partnerships and more work preparation opportunities for youth. She said there's also the possibility of moving or expanding into a new building.

"There's a lot of potential that El Comite has to be involved in the community in new and different ways," Moreno said.

Jeanette Madrid, lead case manager, has been with El Comite since 2018. Madrid said Moreno has taken the time to meet with staff individually and discuss shared goals during her first week with the nonprofit.

"It seems like we're all on the same page on what we want to see for the organization," Madrid said. "It's great, and it's just going to get better as the future comes along."