Lisbon house heavily damaged by fire

Oct. 29—Firefighters in Lisbon put out a house fire on Sunday, with no injuries reported, though much of the home was burnt to a crisp.

The Lisbon Fire Department responded to Ridge Road for the fire, according a Facebook post from the department.

When crews arrived, there was heavy fire coming from the back of the single-family home.

All of the occupants got out safely, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, with photos showing that much of the home was blackened by the flames. Tankers had to be brought in to provide water.

The blaze displaced four people, according to the department.

Lisbon first responders were assisted by the Sabattus, Durham, Topsham and Lewiston fire departments.