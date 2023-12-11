Lisbon man charged with computer sex crimes related to children

Dec. 11—LISBON — State police charged a local man Monday with computer sex crimes related to children under 12 years of age, according to a Maine Department of Public Safety statement.

Joseph Gibson, 35, of 6 Ridge Road in Lisbon Falls was arrested about 8 a.m. when the Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit and Homeland Security Investigations served a search warrant as part of an online child exploitation investigation.

Gibson is charged with dissemination of sexually explicit material and possession of sexually explicit material with children under 12 years of age. The first charge is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000 fine. The second charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Lisbon High School was put on a "soft lockdown" during the investigation because Gibson's address is within 1,000 feet of the school. Police also closed a road for a short time, the statement said.

Police said there is no threat to the public or to the school.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office did not respond to questions on bail information as of Monday afternoon.

Lewiston shooter's brain being studied for possible damage related to his Army service

'Our lives have never been the same': Man will serve 12 years for fatal Portland shooting