Lisbon man extradited back to Connecticut to face numerous drug and weapons charges

Sep. 28—LISBON — A 33-year-old Lisbon man with a long criminal history was extradited from New Hampshire this month to face a slew of drug and weapon charges police said were the result of a multi-month investigation into narcotic sales from a town residence.

Joshua Kunkel, of 22 Kendall Road, was charged on Wednesday by state police with operation of a drug factory, use of drug paraphernalia and two counts each of criminal possession of a firearm, sale of narcotic substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Police said the investigation into Kunkel began several months ago after Lisbon resident state troopers started fielding complaints about suspicious activity at his residence, according to a criminal information summary.

Troopers and members of the state police's Violent Crime Task Force East Office obtained a search and seizure warrant for Kunkel's residence where they found 126 grams of crack cocaine; 30 grams of suspected cocaine/fentanyl; 15 Adderall pills; 21 Suboxone strips; 20 Buprenorphine pills; 7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms; 85 methamphetamine pills; a stolen .45-caliber handgun and $772 in cash, the report states.

Kunkel, who was not home at the time of the Aug. 14 search, was taken into custody on Sept. 8 in New Hampshire on unrelated charges and extradited back to Connecticut where he was arrested.

Kunkel, who posted a $150,000 bond, is due to appear on Oct. 12 in Norwich's GA 10 court where he has a pending sixth-degree larceny case, according to the state's judicial website.

Kunkel has previous convictions for narcotics possession, criminal mischief, probation violation and failure to appear dating back to 2015. Those convictions resulted in periods of incarceration ranging from three months to more than a year, judicial records show.