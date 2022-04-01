Lisbon man pleads not guilty to possessing child pornography

Apr. 1—PORTLAND — A Lisbon man charged with having child pornography pleaded not guilty Thursday in federal court.

Cody Cyr, 25, faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted of the felony charge of possession of material containing images of child pornography.

Cyr was indicted on March 23 by a Maine federal grand jury and was arrested Wednesday on a federal warrant.

Cyr appeared Thursday in U.S. District Court by videoconference from an undisclosed jail where he has been held since his arrest.

He was expected to be released later that day on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

The indictment, which had been sealed until after his arrest, said that Cyr "knowingly possessed material that contained an image of child pornography that had been shipped and transported using any means or facility of interstate and foreign commerce and in and affecting interstate and foreign commerce by any means, including by computer, and that was produced using materials that had been mailed, shipped and transported in and affecting interstate and foreign commerce by any means, including by computer."

If Cyr were to be convicted of the charge, he would be expected to forfeit any images or visual depictions of child pornography that he possessed as well as any property that was used by him or that he intended to use in that crime, including an Apple iPhone and Apple iPad that were found in his possession, according to court documents.

U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Toressen said the charge stemmed from an incident on May 5, 2021.

She read to Cyr conditions of his release, including that he must avoid all contact with anyone who may be a victim or witness in the case and he may not not associate or have verbal, written, telephonic or electronic communication with anyone under 18, except in the presence of a responsible adult who is aware of the nature of the defendant's background and current offense and who's been approved by the probation officer.

Story continues

While on release, Cyr also must get medical or psychiatric treatment as directed and must participate and comply with the requirements of the Computer and Internet Monitoring Program (which may include partial or full restriction of computers, internet/intranet, and/or internet-capable devices.)

Cyr will be required to submit to periodic or random unannounced searches of his computers, storage media, and/or other electronic or internet-capable devices by his probation officer.

That could include the retrieval and copying of any prohibited data and "if warranted, the removal of such system(s) for the purpose of conducting a more comprehensive search."