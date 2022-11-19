Lisbon man sentenced to 17 1/2 years for child sexual abuse images

Nov. 18—CONCORD — A federal judge has sentenced Lisbon resident Dennis Michael Bousquet, 32, to 17 1/2 years in prison for production and distribution of images depicting child sexual abuse, federal prosecutors said.

Authorities say Bousquet sent explicit material involving a prepubescent child to an undercover FBI agent via the internet. The associated IP address log led to his house. Bousquet admitted to taking the images and distributing them online. He also admitted to similar conduct with another child several years ago, prosecutors said in a news release.

"The sentence imposed on the defendant demonstrates the grievousness of his criminal conduct. Those who engage in such depraved actions will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," said U.S. Attorney Jane Young, the top federal prosecutor in New Hampshire.

The case involved the FBI, New Hampshire State Police, Lisbon police and Littleton police.