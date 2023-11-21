Lisle police investigating stabbing of two young children

Two young children were stabbed during a domestic incident in west suburban Lisle late last week, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

The children, ages 4 and 1, were hurt inside their home Friday in the 1900 block of Matson Lane, Lisle police Chief Kevin Licko said in a Tuesday news release.

After police responded to the scene just before 5:30 p.m., the homeowner told officers that someone he knew was in the house with a knife and his children were covered in blood, authorities said.

A woman in the home was taken into police custody. The children were hospitalized and were in stable condition, authorities said. Police did not give the relationship between the woman and the two children.

The DuPage County state attorney’s office was working with Lisle police. “This is an active investigation, but there is no threat to the community at this time,” Licko said.

Lisle is about 26 miles southwest of Chicago, near Naperville.