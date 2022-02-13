Here’s a list of 2022 Columbus homicides, according to authorities

Columbus over the past five years has averaged around 47 homicides annually, with the most recent peak last year, when the city had 70. That surpassed the 46 reported in 2020, according to the Muscogee County coroner.

The city recorded 41 homicides in 2019; 34 in 2018; and 44 in 2017.

Here is a list of Columbus homicides for the year 2022:

1) Jan. 16: Barbara Luke, 71.

Officers called to the 5000 block of Delray Drive around 2 p.m. to reports of gunfire and a car crash found Luke fatally shot in a vehicle that hit a tree, Columbus police said. They gave her chest compressions as paramedics arrived, but rescuers were unable to resuscitate her. Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced her dead at 2:45 p.m. at the scene,which is off Forrest Road between Floyd Road and Wellborn Drive. Authorities suspect Luke was the victim of stray gunfire. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Sherman Hayes at 706-225-4268 or shayes@columbusga.org.

2) Feb. 2: Kivonte Clark, 25.

Police called at 6:34 p.m. to the Chevron station at 1118 Farr Road found Clark shot. An ambulance took him to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where an emergency room doctor pronounced him dead at 7:04 p.m. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective A. Moyer, 706-225-4435.

3) Feb. 3: Amari Conwell, 23.

Police called at 7:31 p.m. to the 100 block of Sweetwater Drive found Conwell had been shot. An ambulance took him to Piedmont Regional, where an emergency room doctor pronounced him dead at 10:55 p.m. Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Sherman Hayes at 706-225-4268, 706-653-3400, or shayes@columbusga.org.

4) Feb. 13: Brianna Robinson, 22.

Officers called at 11:54 p.m. Feb. 12 to the Patton Drive area of Benning Hills Park found Robinson and a 19-year-old man shot. Deputy Coroner Charles Newton pronounced Robinson dead from multiple gunshot wounds at 12:54 a.m. Feb. 13, investigators said. The man was critically wounded. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police Sgt. M. Neal at 706-225-4295 or mneal@columbusga.org.

We’ll update this list as homicides and arrests are reported.