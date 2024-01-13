List: 2024 MLK Day events in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — People across the country and West Michigan will be marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

From lectures and film screenings to marches, there are many ways to honor the legacy of civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Find an event near you:

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP

GVSU | Keynote presentation by Melissa Harris-Perry | Jan. 16 starting at 10 a.m. | Details

GVSU | Silent March | Jan. 17 starting at 4 p.m. followed by GVSU keynote presentation by Dar Mayweather from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details

GVSU | Screening of “Team Dream” film, panel discussion | Jan. 18 starting at 11:30 a.m. | Details

GVSU | Keynote presentation by TaRita Johnson, followed by reception | Jan. 18 starting at 5 p.m. | Details

GVSU | Screening of “Team Dream” film, panel discussion | Jan. 18 starting at 7 p.m. | Details

GVSU | MLK Day of Service and Solidarity, presented by the Office of Student Life | Jan. 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Details

BIG RAPIDS

Ferris State University | Martin Luther King Jr. Day — Student Choir Performances and Readings | Jan 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

GRAND RAPIDS

Calder Plaza and Heartside Park | Martin Luther King Silent March | Jan. 15 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Details

Fountain Street Church | 38th Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration | Jan. 15 starting at 6 p.m. | Virtual option

Candied Yam | Free Meal in Honor of Dr. King’s Legacy | Jan. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. | Details

MSA Woodland | DreamsTakeWork MLK Day 3v3 youth basketball tournament | Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at MSA Woodland | Details

Grand Rapids African American Health Institute at Brown Hutcherson Ministries | Dr. Charles Drew & Martin Luther King Jr. Blood Drive | Jan. 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. | Details

Calvin University | January Series “Soul Force: The Challenge of Martin Luther King” | Jan. 15 starting at 12:30 p.m. | Details

Wealthy Street Theater | “The Mountaintop” presented by Ebony Road Players | Jan. 15 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details

Frederik Meijer Gardens | Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration | Jan 15 from 10:30 a.m. to noon | Details

HOLLAND

Holland Museum | MLK Day at the Holland Museum | Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Details

Hope College | MLK Day Leadership Summit | Jan. 15 starting at 9:15 a.m. | Details

Holland Public Schools | MLK Day Community Celebration | Jan. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Details

KALAMAZOO

Martin Luther King, Jr. Community-Wide Day of Service | Jan. 15 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Details

WMU | MLK Day Cooley Community Conversations virtual event keynote Joseph Silver, Sr. | Jan. 16 starting at noon | Details

KENTWOOD

The city of Kentwood and the Kent District Libary | A Day to Honor the Life and Legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. | Jan. 15 from noon to 2:30 p.m. | Details

MUSKEGON

United Way of the Lakeshore | Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service — Generations Over Dinner | Jan. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Details

Muskegon Museum of Art | MLK Community Day From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Details

VIRTUAL

2023 I HAVE A DREAM RUN | Throughout January | Details

To add your organization’s event to this list, send us an email at ReportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.