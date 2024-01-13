List: 2024 MLK Day events in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — People across the country and West Michigan will be marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.
From lectures and film screenings to marches, there are many ways to honor the legacy of civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Find an event near you:
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP
GVSU | Keynote presentation by Melissa Harris-Perry | Jan. 16 starting at 10 a.m. | Details
GVSU | Silent March | Jan. 17 starting at 4 p.m. followed by GVSU keynote presentation by Dar Mayweather from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details
GVSU | Screening of “Team Dream” film, panel discussion | Jan. 18 starting at 11:30 a.m. | Details
GVSU | Keynote presentation by TaRita Johnson, followed by reception | Jan. 18 starting at 5 p.m. | Details
GVSU | Screening of “Team Dream” film, panel discussion | Jan. 18 starting at 7 p.m. | Details
GVSU | MLK Day of Service and Solidarity, presented by the Office of Student Life | Jan. 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Details
BIG RAPIDS
Ferris State University | Martin Luther King Jr. Day — Student Choir Performances and Readings | Jan 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
GRAND RAPIDS
Calder Plaza and Heartside Park | Martin Luther King Silent March | Jan. 15 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Details
Fountain Street Church | 38th Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration | Jan. 15 starting at 6 p.m. | Virtual option
Candied Yam | Free Meal in Honor of Dr. King’s Legacy | Jan. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. | Details
MSA Woodland | DreamsTakeWork MLK Day 3v3 youth basketball tournament | Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at MSA Woodland | Details
Grand Rapids African American Health Institute at Brown Hutcherson Ministries | Dr. Charles Drew & Martin Luther King Jr. Blood Drive | Jan. 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. | Details
Calvin University | January Series “Soul Force: The Challenge of Martin Luther King” | Jan. 15 starting at 12:30 p.m. | Details
Wealthy Street Theater | “The Mountaintop” presented by Ebony Road Players | Jan. 15 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details
Frederik Meijer Gardens | Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration | Jan 15 from 10:30 a.m. to noon | Details
HOLLAND
Holland Museum | MLK Day at the Holland Museum | Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Details
Hope College | MLK Day Leadership Summit | Jan. 15 starting at 9:15 a.m. | Details
Holland Public Schools | MLK Day Community Celebration | Jan. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Details
KALAMAZOO
Martin Luther King, Jr. Community-Wide Day of Service | Jan. 15 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Details
WMU | MLK Day Cooley Community Conversations virtual event keynote Joseph Silver, Sr. | Jan. 16 starting at noon | Details
KENTWOOD
The city of Kentwood and the Kent District Libary | A Day to Honor the Life and Legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. | Jan. 15 from noon to 2:30 p.m. | Details
MUSKEGON
United Way of the Lakeshore | Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service — Generations Over Dinner | Jan. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Details
Muskegon Museum of Art | MLK Community Day From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Details
VIRTUAL
2023 I HAVE A DREAM RUN | Throughout January | Details
To add your organization’s event to this list, send us an email at ReportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.
