LIST: Abilene Idol Auditions, REHAB Telethon & other Big Country events this weekend

Shelly Womack
·2 min read

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Looking for something fun to do this weekend in the Big Country? Check out this list of events for this upcoming weekend (January 26-28).

West Texas Rehab’s annual telethon in Abilene featuring local performers like Aaron Watson & more

Throughout the weekend:

Abilene Boat & RV Show
Thursday through Sunday
Taylor County Expo Center – 1901 SE 11th Street

Saturday, January 27:

3rd Anniversary Party
9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Grain Theory – 202 Pine Street

Abilene Idol Auditions
11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Mall of Abilene – Women’s Dillard’s Courtyard

House of Healing Spa Party
Noon to 4:00 p.m.
CBD House of Healing – 3462 Catclaw Drive

Mark A. Daniel: Book Signing Event
1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Seven and One Books – 1138 North 2nd Street

Pinewood Derby
Beginning at 1:00 p.m.
Mall of Abilene – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

ACU Men’s Basketball vs Southern Utah
3:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Moody Coliseum – 1949 ACU Drive

Moto Xtreme Circus
4:00 to 5:30 p.m.
Taylor County Expo Center – 1700 TX-36

2024 West Texas Rehab Telethon and Auction
Beginning at 6:00 p.m.
Abilene Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street

First Pitch Banquet
Beginning at 6:00 p.m.
McMurry University – 1400 Sayles Boulevard

West Texas Rehab announces “Building for Patients: Today. Tomorrow. And Always. Capital Campaign”

Live music:

Editor’s note: If you know of an event that you want to be included in this article, click here to email the details

