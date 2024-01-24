LIST: Abilene Idol Auditions, REHAB Telethon & other Big Country events this weekend
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Looking for something fun to do this weekend in the Big Country? Check out this list of events for this upcoming weekend (January 26-28).
West Texas Rehab’s annual telethon in Abilene featuring local performers like Aaron Watson & more
Throughout the weekend:
Abilene Boat & RV Show
Thursday through Sunday
Taylor County Expo Center – 1901 SE 11th Street
Saturday, January 27:
3rd Anniversary Party
9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Grain Theory – 202 Pine Street
Abilene Idol Auditions
11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Mall of Abilene – Women’s Dillard’s Courtyard
House of Healing Spa Party
Noon to 4:00 p.m.
CBD House of Healing – 3462 Catclaw Drive
Mark A. Daniel: Book Signing Event
1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Seven and One Books – 1138 North 2nd Street
Pinewood Derby
Beginning at 1:00 p.m.
Mall of Abilene – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
ACU Men’s Basketball vs Southern Utah
3:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Moody Coliseum – 1949 ACU Drive
Moto Xtreme Circus
4:00 to 5:30 p.m.
Taylor County Expo Center – 1700 TX-36
2024 West Texas Rehab Telethon and Auction
Beginning at 6:00 p.m.
Abilene Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street
First Pitch Banquet
Beginning at 6:00 p.m.
McMurry University – 1400 Sayles Boulevard
West Texas Rehab announces “Building for Patients: Today. Tomorrow. And Always. Capital Campaign”
Live music:
Friday at 6:30 p.m. – Cobryhey Logsdon at Lytle Land & Cattle
Friday at 7:00 p.m. – Jenny Dale Lord & Terry Knight at Heffs Burger & Bar – South
Friday at 7:00 p.m. – Chrissy Phillips at Sharon’s Barbeque South
Friday at 8:00 p.m. – Matt Austin Band at The Ice House
Saturday at 6:30 p.m. – Dayne Pack at Lytle Land & Cattle
Saturday at 7:00 p.m. – TJ Templeton at Sharon’s Barbeque South
Saturday at 7:00 p.m. – 3 Tejano Bands at Heff’s Burgers & Bar – South
Saturday at 7:00 p.m. – Sterling Williams & Jacob Murillo at KAO Lounge
Saturday at 8:00 p.m. – Darby Sparkman at The Ice House
Saturday at 8:00 p.m. – Sad Boy Night at The Zone
Saturday at 8:00 p.m. – Brass Wire Trio at Pioneer Tap House, Brownwood
Saturday at 8:00 p.m. – Love Is Blind at Muddy’s Mikes, Cisco
Editor’s note: If you know of an event that you want to be included in this article, click here to email the details
