LIST: some of the brightest holiday light shows

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis is a major Midwest draw for holiday lights. Several local light displays draw people from hundreds of miles away. So, what are some of the most spectacular ones in our area?

Here’s a look at seven that stand out to us, when they’re open, and how long you have to enjoy them:

U.S. Bank Wild Lights:

Saint Louis Zoo, Forest Park,

November 24 to December 30.

Explore a 40-foot walk-through lighted tree for a photo opportunity and see the Meet Me in St. Louis display, showcasing a 15-foot arch and a 17-foot steamboat silhouette backdrop. Other displays include the Frosted Forest, Butterfly Grove, Toy Town, Holly Jolly Hangout, Arctic Alley, Twinkling Tunnel, Peppermint Pathway, and Gingerbread Lane.

2. Anheuser-Busch Brewery Lights:

Downtown St. Louis,

November 18 to December 30.

At this event, there are over a million twinkling lights at the 38th annual Brewery Lights at the Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Brewery.

3. Garden Glow:

Missouri Botanical Garden,

November 18 to January 6.

With nearly two million dazzling lights, Garden Glow turns the Missouri Botanical Garden into a magical wonderland, adorned with captivating displays and unforgettable moments.

4. Way of Lights:

National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, IL,

November 17 to December 31.

The Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows has the annual Way of Lights Christmas display. Since 1970, everyone has been welcome to make it a family tradition. This display highlights the birth of Christ, the true light of the world.

5. WonderLight’s Christmas in St. Louis

World Wide Technology Raceway

November 17, 2023–December 31, 2023, 5:00 p.m.–10 p.m.

WonderLight’s Christmas is returning to the greater St. Louis area for the 2023 season! Come see over 1 million LED lights synchronized to traditional and newer, rocking Christmas music played through your own car stereo.

6. Santa’s Magical Kingdom:

Eureka, MO,

November 17 to January 7.

Drive through a magical journey through 35 acres of holiday wonder where reindeer fly overhead, elves dance in the trees, and ice cream sundaes are as big as boats.

7. Holiday Lights at Grant’s Farm:

Grants Farm

November 24 to December 30.

This year, enjoy Holiday Lights at Grant’s Farm in four ways: by car, on foot, over a meal, or around the fire. The drive-through option takes you past the Busch family home and through the festive Bauernhof courtyard, decorated with holiday decorations.

For a more detailed list of other light shows in our area, click here.

