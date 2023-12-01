List of California’s top 7 winter and Christmas destinations includes a SLO County spot

If you’re looking for a getaway during the hectic holiday season, we’ve compiled a collection of seven top California destinations that promise to fill your season with snowy fun, Christmas cheer or both.

From national parks to picturesque villages, The Travel website, Visit California and Fodor’s Travel magazine assembled lists of places that people have named as their favorite “merry spots” across the state.

A couple are on the Central Coast, including one popular holiday spot in San Luis Obispo County.

Here are seven of California’s best winter and Christmas destinations (read to the end for our bonus picks, too):

California Christmas towns

Old Sacramento

Old Sacramento, the state capital’s historic district, is full of seasonal charm, according to Visit California.

With views of the Sacramento River, the area sports Western facades, cobblestone streets and a Ferris wheel. Underground tunnels can take you below the hustle-and-bustle of tourists to see remnants of the original street level, which was raised above the flood level in the 19th century.

Kids cover their ears as fireworks go off during the holiday tree lighting and first performance of Theatre of Lights of the season Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Old Sacramento.

For the holidays, Old Sacramento lights up a 12,000-pound Christmas tree and displays the presentation “Theatre of Lights,” which features free holiday performances throughout November and December.

Cambria

Cambria, a seaside village in San Luis Obispo County, is one of Fodor Travel magazine’s “quaintest Christmas Villages across the U.S.”

From Nov. 24 through Dec. 23, the village hosts a holiday market, featuring more than 2 million holiday lights, artisan vendors, a train ride, fire pits, live music, and food and drinks. Visitors can also meet Santa Claus, according to the San Luis Obispo Tribune.

Visitors take selfies in the tunnel of lights at the Cambria Christmas Market on Dec. 14, 2022. The tunnel has become an annual holiday symbol on the Central Coast.

Solvang

Solvang, on the Central Coast, is another one of Fodor’s “quaintest Christmas villages.”

From Nov. 24 through Jan. 6, the town’s Danish-style holiday, Julefest, commences to celebrate the holiday season with light and music shows, trolley tours and a parade, according to the town website.

Livermore

In the San Francisco Bay Area, Livermore is a Northern California town filled with holiday spirit, according to Visit California.

During the holiday season, the town hosts it annual tradition, Lights of Livermore. From Dec. 8-23, guests gather to indulge in an evening of wine tasting and a lights tour on a decorated trolley.

Winter wonderlands

Yosemite National Park

According to The Travel website, the arrival of winter turns Yosemite National Park into a winter spectacle “reminiscent of a snow globe.”

In this January 2010 photo, Mount Lyell, the highest peak, top right center, is visible from Glacier Point in Yosemite National Park.

Though the park is open to visit during the winter season, only the Yosemite Valley and Wawona are accessible by car,according to the National Park Service website. Other areas are closed due to icy conditions.

Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe, in the Sierra Nevada along the California and Nevada border, is one of California’s best winter destinations, according to The Travel.

A snowboarder pauses to take in the views of Lake Tahoe from Heavenly Mountain Resort on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

“Surrounded by forested peaks, the crystal-clear waters metamorphose into a magical frozen playground,” The Travel says.

The area offers a variety of ski resorts for visitors to enjoy the snow, including Heavenly, Kirkwood and Northstar.

Dodge Ridge Ski Resort

The Travel also highlighted Dodge Ski Resort, located in Pinecrest.

On Dec. 17, the resort will host its third annual “Santa Sunday,” where guests will partake in a ski competition against one another while dressed in holiday costumes.

Bonus picks: Holiday festivities

Enchant

Enchant is an annual holiday light show with more than 4 million twinkling lights throughout PayPal Park’s grounds in San Jose, according to The Modesto Bee.

People walk through â€œEnchantâ€ a new holiday light show at First Horizon Park in Nashville , Tenn., Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Lights014

From Nov. 24 to Dec. 31, guests can enjoy a light maze, an ice skating rink and a village with vendors and crafts. Kids can also visit Santa Claus and get professional photos taken, the event’s website says.

Imaginarium

Imaginarium is the “largest holiday light festival” in Sacramento, according to its website.

Joshua Tejada, 8, of Redding, plays in bubbles floating in the air near the candy cane display at the Imaginarium at the Cal Expo in Sacramento on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. This year’s “Light Up The Night” holiday light festival has more than 5 million lights across 15 acres.

From Nov. 17 to Jan. 7, the festival features a daily circus, Santa, an ice skating rink and interactive games at Sacramento’s Cal Expo.

Victorian Christmas

Nevada City’s Victorian Christmas celebrates the holiday season with “the aroma of roasted chestnuts” in the air and lit-up city streets.

“It’s a magical setting of hilly streets with authentic gas lamps, wandering carolers dressed in Victorian attire, and visitors sharing holiday cheer and good tidings,” the event’s website says.

Every Sunday in December until Dec. 17, there will be holiday activities, including live entertainment, treats and Father Christmas. The holiday activities will also be held on Wednesdays, Dec. 6 and Dec. 13.

Fresno’s Christmas Tree Lane

“If Paris is ‘The City of Light,’ then Fresno is the city of Christmas lights,” the Visit California website states.

Cars make their way along the wet street for the opening night of the 100th year for Christmas Tree Lane Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 in Fresno.

Along Van Ness Boulevard, Fresno’s Christmas Tree Lane is an annual tradition where visitors can drive a 2-mile stretch viewing people’s homes lit by Christmas lights from Dec. 2 until Christmas Day.

