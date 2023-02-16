Here’s a list of Columbus homicides for 2023, according to authorities

Tim Chitwood
Columbus over the past five years has averaged around 47 homicides annually, with the most recent peak in 2021, when the city had 70. It had 45 in 2022, and 46 reported in 2020, according to the Muscogee County coroner.

The city recorded 41 homicides in 2019; 34 in 2018; and 44 in 2017.

Here is a list of Columbus homicides for the year 2023:

1) Jan. 4: DeAndre Meadows, 23.

Officers called at 6:25 p.m. to the 900 block of Lawyers Lane found Meadows in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds, Columbus police said. He was pronounced dead at 7:07 p.m., according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Anyone with information on Meadows’ shooting was asked to contact Cpl. Roy Green at 706-225-4261 or RoyGreen@columbusga.org.

2) Jan. 7: Giancarlos Rivera, 17.

Police called at 10:26 p.m. to a reported shooting at Spring Creek Village Apartments, 8082 Veterans Parkway, found Rivera on the ground with a gunshot wound, authorities said. After medics were unable to resuscitate Rivera, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced him dead at 11:15 p.m. Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact Cpl. Sherman Hayes at 706-225-4268 or shayes@columbusga.org, or call the police homicide unit at 706-225-3161.

3) Jan. 15: Kameron Duane Holcey, 23.

Police called at 3:19 a.m. to a shooting in the 2900 block of Third Avenue found Holcey shot in a vacant lot between Third and Second Avenue. An ambulance took him to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where he was pronounced dead at 3:59 a.m. Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact Cpl. Robert Nicholas at 706-225-4337 or robertnicholas@columbusga.org, or the police homicide unit at 706-225-3161.

4) Feb. 15: Da’Marcus Faison, 16.

Faison was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound at 6:27 p.m. at the Piedmont Columbus Regional emergency room, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Police said the shooting happened in the 400 block of Mt. Pleasant Drive, off Steam Mill Road on the city’s east side.

We’ll update this list as homicides are reported.

A Columbus police car.
A Columbus police car.

