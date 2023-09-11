List of events in Connecticut marking 22 years since 9/11 attacks
Monday marks 22 years since the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon and the crash of United Airlines Flight 93.
Monday marks 22 years since the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon and the crash of United Airlines Flight 93.
United Airlines briefly grounded all flights in the US due to a "computer issue." The cause of the problem is not yet clear.
Coinbase said Monday that it disabled new user sign-up on its exchange product in India in June but remains committed to the country, where its operations have remained in limbo for over a year, issuing clarification to media reports, including one in TechCrunch, that said otherwise citing customer emails. The U.S.-based crypto exchange operator said some customers who didn't meet the company's updated standards received the emails and the message was not representative of Coinbase's India operations.
Perfios, an Indian fintech that provides real-time credit underwriting solutions to banks and non-banking financial institutions, has raised $229 million in a new funding round as it looks deepen its expansion in North America and Europe. The 15-year-old startup's Series D funding was led by Indian private equity firm Kedaara Capital. The Bengaluru-headquartered firm, which also counts Warburg Pincus and Bessemer Venture Partners among its backers, has raised $384 million in primary and secondary transactions to date, according to Tracxn.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev in the US Open Final.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Bears game.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
The ex-Baylor coach is the father-in-law of Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.
Daryl Dixon returns tonight. Here's how to catch up on "The Walking Dead."
Luis Rubiales forcibly kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso while celebrating their Women’s World Cup win earlier this summer.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Patriots game.
J.K. Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL and half the 2022 season with other knee ailments.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. Browns game.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Djokovic goes for Grand Slam title No. 24.
Team USA has failed to medal in two consecutive FIBA World Cups for the first time since 1970.
Workers may wonder if their résumés should showcase their AI skills. They should, experts say, and here’s how to do it.
Trebek went on to host more than 8,000 episodes of the successful quiz show.
If you love camping and own a pickup truck, consider using your truck bed to sleep. A truck bed tent can be added to give you a comfortable place to sleep.
Texas' win over Alabama was the biggest result of Week 2. Who else came up big on Saturday?