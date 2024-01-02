The list of EVs eligible for a tax credit just got a lot shorter. Here's the 13 left.

You can still get the full $7,500 federal tax credit on some popular EVs.

New restrictions on materials from China have shrunk the list of EVs eligible for the full credit.

Many automakers are racing to move battery production to the US.

New requirements for a $7,500 federal tax credit on electric vehicles kicked in on January 1, and the list of eligible vehicles just got a lot shorter.

Under the new rules, it's harder to get the full $7,500 credit if a car contains materials from China and other countries that the Treasury Department has labeled a "foreign entity of concern."

Many automakers are racing to build US battery factories to reduce their reliance on Chinese suppliers, but these companies are still years from being able to produce an electric vehicle without materials and components from China.

That means a lot of very popular electric vehicles, like Ford's Mustang Mach-E and most versions of Tesla Model 3, are no longer eligible for the tax credit. Many of GM's new EVs on its Ultium battery platform, like Chevrolet's Blazer EV and Cadillac Lyric, also don't qualify.

Changes to the electric vehicle tax credit under the Biden Administration have led to creative tactics by shoppers and dealers to ensure the maximum level of incentives for every electric car.

You can check what a vehicle qualifies for by entering its VIN at fueleconomy.gov.

Here are the 13 vehicles still eligible for at least a partial credit.

Chevrolet Bolt EV

The 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV. Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Bolt has long been one of the most inexpensive electric vehicle options. With an MSRP limit of $55,000, it still qualifies for the $7,500 tax credit.

Chevrolet Bolt EUV

The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV. Chevrolet

The larger version of the Bolt, the EUV also qualifies for the $7,500 tax credit.

Tesla Model 3 Performance

Tesla Model 3 Cars.com

Many variations of the Model 3 don't qualify for the tax credit anymore. But the Model 3 Performance, a sportier version of the car with a higher top speed, still qualifies with a $55,000 MSRP limit.

Tesla Model Y

Tesla

The all-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, and performance trim levels are still eligible for the $7,500 tax credit. The MSRP limit on these models is $80,000.

Tesla Model X

Tesla Model X Tesla

Only the long-range trim level, with an MSRP limit of $80,000, still qualifies for the $7,500 tax credit.

Rivian R1S

Mike Blake/Reuters

Dual large and quad large motor variations of the R1S selling for $80,000 and under qualify for a $3,750 tax credit.

Rivian R1T

Rivian

The dual-large, dual-max, and quad-large motor versions of the Rivian R1T selling for $80,000 and under qualify for a $3,750 credit.

Ford F-150 Lightning

The Ford F-150 Lightning. John Tlumacki/Getty Images

Both the extended and standard-battery range versions of the F-150 Lightning selling for $80,000 and under qualify for the full $7,500 tax credit.

Ford Escape plug-in hybrid

2023 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid and ST-Line Elite Ford Motor Co.

The Ford Escape is one of the few plug-in hybrids still eligible for a $3,750 tax credit.

Chrysler Pacifica PHEV

Chrysler Pacifica PHEV Stellantis

The plug-in hybrid version of Chrysler's popular minivan will still qualify for the $7,500 tax credit.

Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEV 4xe

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Stellantis

One of the first hybrids to join the Jeep lineup, the Grand Cherokee 4xe is eligible for a $3,750 tax credit.

Jeep Wrangler PHEV 4xe

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon X 4xe. Stellantis

The plug-in hybrid configuration of Jeep's iconic Wrangler qualifies for a $3,750 tax credit.

Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring

The Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring plug-in hybrid EV. Lincoln

The plug-in hybrid configuration of Lincoln's small SUV qualifies for a $3,750 tax credit.

