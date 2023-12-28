List of new Florida laws that take effect starting January 1, 2024

Florida residents and visitors should take note of the recent changes that Governor Ron DeSantis has brought about by signing multiple bills into law.

These newly enacted laws will have an impact on various aspects of public life in the state, from traffic safety to ethics considerations for public officials and investigations related to child protection.

Here are the key highlights of the legislation that have been signed into law:

HB-1275 : Persons with Disabilities Registry

Introduces the “Protect Our Loved Ones” Act.

Authorizes law enforcement to maintain a database named the “Persons with Disabilities Registry” to address concerns over interactions between police and individuals with disabilities.

Includes information such as the individual’s name, contact details, personal identifying information, and relevant disabilities or conditions.

SB-774 : Ethics Requirements for Public Officials

Local elected officials are now mandated to disclose their financial dealings.

The law has led to a significant wave of resignations across the state, with numerous officials stepping down, especially in the Tampa Bay area.

This extends the existing requirement for financial disclosure that already applies to the governor, lawmakers, county commissioners, school board members, and sheriffs.

HB-1627 : Pretrial Release and Detention

Implements changes to Florida’s bail and pretrial detention systems.

Tightens pretrial release options for certain felony offenders based on their criminal history.

Requires the Florida Supreme Court to establish a bond schedule and restricts lower courts from setting bail amounts lower than those specified in the schedule.

HB-425 : Transportation

An expansion of Florida’s “Move Over” law, effective January 1.

Drivers must now move over for disabled vehicles displaying hazard lights, emergency flares, or emergency signage, in addition to the existing requirement for emergency, sanitation, utility service, and construction vehicles.

Violators risk fines ranging from $60 to $158.

HB-109 : State Park Campsite Reservations

Florida residents can now book cabins, campsites, and RV spots at state parks a month before non-residents.

Starting January 1, Florida residents can make online reservations 11 months before their desired booking date, while non-residents have to wait until 10 months out.

HB-7061 : Sheriffs Providing Child Protective Investigative Services

Effective January 1, seven Florida counties, including Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, and Pinellas, must transfer child protective investigations to the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF).

Allows sheriff’s offices to transfer employees to DCF.

