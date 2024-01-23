List: Here's some companies that call Austin home, including some surprising ones

Austin is a true headquarters haven, and that's become more evident in the past half-decade.

The city added 66 company headquarters in the past five years, according to a new report from real estate company CBRE. That's more than double the number of headquarters that moved to any city during that span.

Texas overall is an incredibly popular relocation destination for companies' headquarters, according to the report, with Dallas and Houston rounding out the top three, respectively. Dallas added 32 headquarters since 2018, and Houston added 25.

Austin is the home to the headquarters of some of the largest and most successful companies in the world. Here are some of the most notable, some of which may surprise you:

Dell

Tech juggernaut Dell, Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock. It moved from Round Rock to Austin in 2001 before reverting back to Round Rock in 2002, according to CNET.

Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott, LLC., the major fashion brand, has been headquartered in Austin since its inception in 2002.

Oracle

The well-known database management company moved its headquarters to Austin from Redwood Shores, California, in Silicon Valley, in 2020, according to Business Insider. Oracle was part of the myriad companies that drove Austin's years-long tech boom.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods Market, the health-conscious supermarket chain acquired by Amazon in 2017, has been an Austin mainstay for decades. It was created in 1980 in Austin and has stayed ever since, according to Active Rain.

Tesla

The hyper-successful electric car manufacturer headed by Elon Musk moved its headquarters to Austin in 2021, according to Business Standard. The company was previously based in Palo Alto, California.

Vrbo

Vrbo, which stands for "vacation rentals by owner," is a platform that allows people to rent others' homes and properties for vacations. It moved its headquarters to Austin in 2019, according to the company.

Indeed

The popular job-search platform moved to a 36-story tower in downtown Austin in 2023. The building acts as the company's new global co-headquarters.

Yeti

Prominent cooler and drinkware company Yeti has been headquartered in Austin since it was founded in 2006.

Tito's Vodka

Tito's Vodka, which displays its connection to Austin on its label, was founded in the city in 1997, according to Wide Open Country.

Alamo Drafthouse

The Alamo Drafthouse, made famous for serving food and drinks during the movie-viewing experience, was founded in Austin in 1997, according to its website.

