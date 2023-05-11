List of inmates head to prison

May 10—The most recent list of Garvin County inmates headed to prison are familiar to some as many have been in the headlines for some time.

One of those inmates transferred from the Garvin County jail to prison in March and April is Warren Gilbert, 59, of Pauls Valley.

Gilbert received a life term with seven of those years in prison back in February.

Gilbert is one of two inmates sentenced here for taking part in at least two online Zoom meetings bringing enthusiasts of child pornography together.

Gilbert was in his Pauls Valley apartment watching videos of children as young as a few weeks old being sexually abused by adult men.

The sponsor of the online meetings on Feb. 23, 2022 and a couple of weeks later was Neal Garith, 40, of Maryland, who has already been sentenced to a life term in prison.

The meetings are believed to have included participants in at least three other states and possibly even outside the country.

—Two inmates are now headed to prison for teaming up for a theft attempt last fall at a Pauls Valley business.

James Leatherwood, 24, is set to serve a five-year term, while Steven Shepard, 33, is lined up for a year in a prison and another 15 suspended for their part in trying to steal a riding lawnmower from the local Tractor Supply store late last September.

The two were caught in the act by local police rolling up to the scene.

—Lacey Hucks, 34, received a 10-year prison term for conspiring with a friend to frame her former husband by planting images of child pornography on his cell phone.

Authorities determined images on the phone appeared to be screen shots taken from a website.

They also learned the two women were friends who had communicated about filing a false police report on the man.

—Marion Elvis Fondren, 61, faces five years in prison and another 15 suspended for child porn charges.

Fondren is accused of using an online account to make sexually suggestive comments and soliciting child sexual abuse materials while watching various videos depicting child porn last year.

Story continues

Fondren is alleged to have commented on a video uploaded by another user. The explicit video showed two young children. Similar comments and videos came at least three other occasions.

—Ashley Brown, 32, was accused of not only failing to report in October 2020 that a man had beaten two young children but she covered the acts up by applying makeup to their bruises and telling them not to take their masks off in school, which were due to the virus pandemic at the time.

A couple of months later Brown received a five-year suspended sentence.

Last November she had her sentence revoked as Brown was ordered into a drug court program. The sentence was fully revoked when she failed to appear for the program.

The man believed to be responsible for the kids' injuries in 2020, Kenneth Long, 39, received a five-year prison term on four counts of child abuse.

—Accused of strangling his girlfriend in June 2021 at a Pauls Valley residence, Dijon Allen, 34, was initially given a 10-year suspended sentence.

When he failed to report monthly to a probation officer Allen was ordered in March to serve six months at an intermediate revocation facility followed by 18 additional months of state supervision.

—Lindell Kittrell, 54, had a suspended sentence revoked in March for drug possession charges dating back to 2018.

Kittrell's new sentence is 10 years with all suspended except for the first two years in prison.

—Emmanuel Todd Worley, 36, has a brand new sentence for his latest case of stalking in Paoli.

His newest sentence is 15 years with all suspended except for seven years in prison.

—Robert Mooneyham, 43, is set to serve 10 years in prison after a previous suspended sentence was revoked in March.

—Bobby Kevin Howard Jr., 31, received a five-year sentence with all but the first two in prison for taking a county sheriff's deputy on a pursuit in Pauls Valley last summer.