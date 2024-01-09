LIST: Key and noteworthy bills in the 2024 Kentucky legislature

The 2024 General Assembly will help shape the future of Kentucky, with a two-year budget and several other key pieces of legislation set to be heard in Frankfort before potentially going into law.

To help you follow the action, we've assembled this list of noteworthy bills. Please note that the list will be amended and the status of legislation will be updated throughout the session.

The last day to file House bills is Feb. 26, and the last day a Senate bill can be introduced is Feb. 28.

Kentucky taxes

House Bill 148 (remove tax on period products)

Sponsor: Lisa Willner, D-Louisville

What it does: Would remove sales tax on period products like pads and tampons; would appropriate $2 million in state funds to help schools provide free period products in bathrooms. HB 64, proposed by Rep. Kim Banta, R-Fort Mitchell, would remove the sales tax on period products. Senate Bill 38, sponsored by Sen. Denise Harper Angel, D-Louisville, would require schools to provide free period products but does not require state funds.

Status: Filed

House Bill 61 (homestead tax exemption)

Sponsor: Rep. Ryan Dotson, R-Louisville

What it does: Change the homestead exemption to be the 50% of the first $250,000 in assessed value for property; would only take effect if voters ratified an amendment to the state Constitution. A related bill from Dotson (HB 62) would put the proposed change on the ballot and also has been sent to the committee on committees.

Status: Sent to Committee on Committees on Jan. 2

Marijuana

House Bill 72 (decriminalize cannabis possession)

Sponsor: Nima Kulkarni, D-Louisville

What it does: Would decriminalize possession of a small amount of cannabis and allow for expungement of past criminal records related to cannabis possession. A related bill (HB 160) would put on the ballot an amendment to Kentucky's Constitution to allow adults to grow, possess, buy and sell one ounce or less of cannabis.

Status: Sent to Committee on Committees on Jan. 2

Senate Bill 32 (driving under the influence of marijuana)

Sponsor: Johnie Turner, R-Harlan

What it does: Make driving with marijuana concentration in the blood above certain limits illegal; defines marijuana concentration as the nanograms of THC per milliliter of blood. A similar bill, SB 72 sponsored by David Yates (D-Louisville) would amend current legislation to prohibit driving under the influence of intoxicating hemp products.

Status: Sent to Senate Judiciary committee on Jan. 3

Housing

House Bill 102 (limit local housing regulation)

Sponsor: Steven Doan, R-Erlanger

What it does: Would prevent local governments from imposing minimum square footage and other design requirements on dwellings; would require local governments to allow duplexes, triplexes, quadplexes, tiny homes, and accessory dwelling units in any area that allows single-family homes.

Status: Sent to Committee on Committees on Jan. 3

House Bill 18 (prevents local ordinances against renting to people receiving federal housing assistance)

Sponsor: Ryan Dotson, R-Winchester

What it does: Would prevent local governments from adopting or enforcing ordinances or regulations that prevent owners and others from renting to people receiving federal housing assistance; would also prevent owners from being responsible for paying emergency response fees arising from actions the owner had no control over.

Status: Sent to Committee on Committees on Jan. 5

Criminal justice

House Bill 38 (abolish the death penalty)

Sponsor: James Tipton, R-Taylorsville

What it does: Would abolish the death penalty and replace with life imprisonment without parole; would disallow probation for anyone sentenced to life without parole or life without parole for 25 years.

Status: Sent to Committee on Committees on Jan. 2

Education

Senate Bill 6 (diversity, equity and inclusion)

Sponsor: Mike Wilson, R-Bowling Green

What it does: Allows university employees and students to sue public colleges and universities if they believe they’ve been discriminated against due to their “refusal to support or endorse any divisive concept;" defines divisive concepts to include the idea that one race or sex is superior to another, that a person can be "inherently privileged, racist, sexist, or oppressive" due to their race or sex, that a person should feel guilt or discomfort due to their race or sex and that Kentucky or the U.S. are "fundamentally or irredeemably racist or sexist."

Status: Sent to Senate Education committee on Jan. 3

House Bill 162 (math education reform)

Sponsor: James Tipton, R-Taylorsville

What it does: A wide-ranging bill that would require schools to annually screen students in grades four through eight to identify students who are struggling; require intervention for students in fourth through eighth grades needing additional math help; require the state Department of Education to support school districts in improving math education; and enact a number of other reforms related to math education

Status: Sent to Committee on Committees on Jan. 5

Guns & hunting

Senate Bill 5, House Bills 106 and 140 (hunting on private land)

Sponsor: Gex Williams, R-Verona

What it does: SB 5 Would eliminate the state's hunting and fishing license requirements for people who own the land on which they are hunting. Similar bills: House Bills 106 and 140 are also seeking to remove that land size caveat. HB 106 expands the proposed exemption further by adding that anyone fishing on private property with the consent of the landowner does not have to have a fishing license.

Status: Approved by Natural Resources & Energy committee

Senate Bill 56 (mandatory gun theft reporting)

Sponsor: Gerald Neal, D-Louisville

What it does: Would create penalties for those who don't properly secure their firearms and those who fail to report their stolen firearm or ammunition.

Status: Sent to Veterans, Military Affairs, & Public Protection committee Jan. 3

Senate Bill 60 (eliminate education requisite for hunting license)

Sponsor: Gary Boswell, R-Owensboro

What it does: Would eliminate the requirement of taking an education course before being granted a hunting license.

Status: Sent to Natural Resources & Energy committee Jan. 4

Senate Bill 66 (expand concealed carry access)

Sponsor: Adrienne Southworth, R-Lawrenceburg

What it does: Would expand people's ability to carry concealed weapons in government buildings and college campuses.

Status: Sent to Committee on Committees Jan. 4

House Bill 98 (stricter penalty for gun possession by minor)

Sponsor: DJ Johnson, R-Owensboro

What it does: Would bump up the penalty for the crime of possessing a handgun while under the age of 18. The bill would classify the first offense as a Class D felony and each subsequent offense would be a Class C felony. In current law, possession of a handgun by a minor is a Class A misdemeanor for the first offense; it then becomes a Class D felony for each subsequent offense.

Status: Sent to Committee on Committees Jan. 3

Kentucky elections and voting

Senate Bill 10 (change state election schedule)

Sponsor: Christian McDaniel, R-Ryland Heights

What it does: Would amend the state constitution so that statewide elections (for governor and other constitutional offices) would be held in even-numbered years, every four years, beginning after Nov. 2027 elections; as part of transition, would give those elected in 2027 a five-year term.

Status: Sent to State & Local Government committee on Jan. 3

House Bill 161 (2024 election candidates)

Sponsor: Josh Branscum, R-Russell Springs

What it does: Ensures candidates who filed nomination papers on or before Jan. 5 in precincts that have had name or number changes due to recent redistricting won't be disqualified due to any technicalities.

Status: Passed the House on Jan. 8

Kentucky state employees

House Bill 20 (cost-of-living increase for state employee retirement benefits)

Sponsor: Ruth Ann Palumbo, D-Lexington

What it does: Would fund a one-time 2% increase for Kentucky Employees Retirement System and State Police Retirement System recipients; would appropriate $261 million in state funds for the increase.

Status: Sent to Committee on Committees on Jan. 2

This story will be updated throughout the General Assembly.

