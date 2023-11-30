New list names best coffee shop in every New England state

New Englanders take their coffee and coffee shops pretty seriously, and if you aren’t in the mood for Dunkin, there are thousands of other options.

The website Reader’s Digest recently used customer reviews and roasting reputations to investigate every “mud hut and java joint from sea to shining sea” to create its “The Best Coffee Shop in Every State” list.

Whether it’s a fancy mocha or just a plain old black cup of joe, these places are the best in New England and will make you never again want to pick a big national chain over your local java joint.

The best coffee shop in every New England state was named as follows:

Connecticut: Story and Soil Coffee

Maine: Bard Coffee

Massachusetts: Gracenote Coffee

New Hampshire: Dirt Cowboy Cafe

Rhode Island: Bolt Coffee Co.

Vermont: Speeder & Earl’s Coffee

To view the full list, visit the link here.

