LIST: Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia school re-openings after winter storm

After a winter storm passed through Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia on Tuesday, local counties’ district schools, private schools, colleges, and universities are announcing reopening plans.

Action News Jax is monitoring these closures and will update information as it comes into our newsroom.

For more information on school re-openings, visit this page on the Department of Education’s website.

Northeast Florida

Duval County

“Schools and district offices will reopen as normal tomorrow, Jan. 10. It will be an A day for schools that follow an A/B schedule. We look forward to everyone returning to school tomorrow!”

Clay County

“Please be advised that Clay County District Schools will resume classes for a normal school day on Wednesday, January 10th.”

Baker County

“School and transportation services will resume on Wednesday, January 10th.”

Bradford County

“We look forward to seeing all of our students back on campuses Wednesday, January 10th. Have a great night and stay safe.”

Columbia County

“We will resume regular operations on Wednesday 10th, weather and conditions permitting. Any changes to this plan of action will be communicated through the District and school website, social media, and Parent Square. Thank you for your understanding and please stay safe.”

Nassau County

“Classes will Resume on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.”

Union County

Union County Schools “will reopen on Wednesday.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Southeast Georgia

Brantley County

“Brantley County Schools will resume a normal schedule on Wednesday, January 10th, 2024.”

Camden County

“All schools and offices will resume normal business hours tomorrow, January 10th.”

Pierce County

“Welcoming everyone back on Wednesday, Jan. 10.”

Ware County

“Ware County Schools will reopen on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. We look forward to seeing students and staff back on campus then. Thank you!”

Private schools

St. Johns Country Day School “will resume on Wednesday, January 10. Stay safe, Spartans!”

“ Jacksonville Country Day School will be closed tomorrow, January 9. Extended Care and all Enrichment activities are canceled as well.”

University Christian: “We anticipate school and activities will resume on Wednesday, January 10th. Stay safe!”

North Florida School of Special Education: We “look forward to seeing everyone return on Wednesday. Stay safe and please let us know if you have any questions.”

The Bolles School “will resume normal operations tomorrow. All campuses are clear and safe. Thank you!”

Universities / Colleges

Jacksonville University: “Campus will reopen for normal operations on Wednesday morning. Classes and activities on Wednesday should proceed without interruption.”

University of North Florida: “The University will resume normal operations on Wednesday, Jan. 10.”

College of Coastal Georgia ( Brunswick campus and Camden Center ) will resume to normal on Wed., Jan. 10.

Florida State College at Jacksonville: “Campuses and Centers will reopen Wednesday, January 10.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.