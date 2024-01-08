LIST: Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia winter storm school closures, early releases

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday as a winter storm crosses our area. Ahead of the storm, local counties’ district schools, private schools, colleges, and universities have begun announcing closures.

Action News Jax is monitoring these closures and will update information as it comes into our newsroom.

For more information on school closures and reopenings throughout Florida, visit this page on the Department of Education’s website.

Northeast Florida

Duval County

“All Duval County Public Schools and facilities will be closed, and all after-school activities cancelled, on Tuesday, January 9.”

Clay County

“In working with our partners at Emergency Management, and based on current projections of Winter Storm Finn and the potential damage of the storm to Clay County during the crucial times of student dismissal, schools and district offices will be closed on Tuesday, January 9th. We have shared this information via a robocall to families, an email to our employees, and a social media post that will be on our pages shortly.

“We plan to resume normal operations and open campuses on Wednesday, January 10th.”

St. Johns County

“Due to severe weather expected late tomorrow afternoon in St. Johns County, all St. Johns County School District schools will observe one-hour early release tomorrow. Schools will also observe the weekly Wednesday one-hour early release as normal.

“All after-school activities including athletics are canceled tomorrow. Extended Day will operate under normal hours. In addition, the monthly School Board meeting scheduled for tomorrow will be canceled and moved to Tuesday, January 16 at 4 p.m.

“Check the website at www.stjohns.k12.fl.us for updated information on the meeting.”

Baker County

“All schools will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, January 9, 2024. Due to severe weather conditions, which also includes the possibility of tornadic activity, and out of an abundance of caution for our Students and Staff safety, school will be canceled tomorrow. School and transportation services will resume on Wednesday, January 10th.”

Bradford County

“We are currently monitoring the strong storm system expected to move into our area tomorrow afternoon. If any modifications to the school day are needed, we will make that announcement after our 3pm update with Emergency Management. Parents, please follow our social media or check your email later today for any announcements.”

Columbia County

“Due to severe weather and the potential impact on Columbia County, the Columbia County School System in Lake City, FL will be closed Tuesday, January 9th for all students, teachers, and staff. All extra-curricular and after school activities will be suspended Tuesday, January 9th. The school board meeting will also be canceled. The next meeting will be held Tuesday, January 23rd. We will resume regular operations on Wednesday 10th, weather and conditions permitting. Any changes to this plan of action will be communicated through the District and school website, social media, and Parent Square. Thank you for your understanding and please stay safe.”

Nassau County

“All Nassau County School District schools, including before and after-school activities, will be closed on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

“Classes will Resume on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.”

Putnam County

“REMINDER! Monday, January 8th, and Tuesday, January 9th, are District In-Service/ Teacher Planning Days which means NO SCHOOL for students! #ProudtobePCSD”

Union County

“Due to weather conditions, Union County Schools will be CLOSED Tuesday, January 9, 2024 and will reopen on Wednesday.”

Southeast Georgia

Brantley County

“Due to expected severe weather during the day and strong winds at the time buses would be transporting students tomorrow afternoon, all Brantley County Schools will close for Tuesday, Jan. 9th, 2024. All afternoon and extracurricular activities for tomorrow have been canceled as well. Brantley County Schools will resume a normal schedule on Wednesday, January 10th, 2024.”

Camden County

“Camden County Schools officials have closely monitored the weather and partnered with Camden County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service (NWS) in Jacksonville, Florida to determine the best course of action regarding school closures in response to the forecasted severe thunderstorms and the potential impact to our community. The safety of our students, employees, and their families will always be our first priority. Therefore, we feel it best to close all schools and district offices in Camden County and cancel all activities for Tuesday, January 9, 2024. Schools and district offices will resume on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

“In any emergency, it is critical for parents and students to rely on accurate, timely information directly from the school system or local and state officials. All official announcements regarding schools will be made on the Camden County Schools website and Facebook page, through the SchoolMessenger app, on local radio stations – KBAY 106.3 and WECC 89.3, and on the Tribune and Georgian website. Please check one or more of these sources for updates regarding future decisions.”

Charlton County

Tuesday, Jan. 9 is an In-Service Day for Charlton County Schools.

Glynn County

“Due to the threat of severe weather, high winds, power outages, tornadoes, and possible road/bridge closures, all Glynn County Schools sites will be closed to staff and students on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. Likewise, all after-school and extracurricular activities will be canceled on Tuesday as well.

“The safety of our students and staff is of the utmost importance. We will keep you abreast of any new information as it becomes available. Please continue to monitor your email, GCS social media, and GCS website for alerts and updates.”

Pierce County

“Due to the threat of high winds in our area, Pierce County Schools will close for students and staff on Tuesday, January 9th.

“All afternoon activities and extracurricular activities have been canceled for tomorrow. Pierce County Schools plan to reopen Wednesday January 10th, weather permitting.”

Ware County

“Due to the threat of severe weather, all Ware County Schools and the Central Office will be closed to staff and students on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. All afternoon activities have been canceled.

“We will communicate our reopening plans through Facebook, our website, and Thrillshare.

“Please stay safe and weather alert!”

Private schools

“Providence School and Preschool will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, 1/9/24 due to the severe thunderstorms expected in our area. Today, all afterschool activities will operate as normal, with any changes to athletics being communicated through the coaches. Tomorrow, the school campus, including athletic fields, will be on a hard lockdown and there will be no access to the building or campus facilities until cleared and communicated through the Head of School. Tuesday will be an asynchronous learning day for students in K-12 and they will have assignments to complete at home. Students in grades 6-12 should have been asked to take home their laptops today. We anticipate being open on Wednesday but will continue to provide updates about reopening through Prov Text Alerts and email. The safety of our students and families is of utmost importance and we are praying for all our families.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, St. Johns Country Day School will be closed tomorrow and all after school activities will be canceled. School will resume on Wednesday, January 10. Stay safe, Spartans!”

“ Jacksonville Country Day School will be closed tomorrow, January 9. Extended Care and all Enrichment activities are canceled as well.”

“Due to forecasted inclement weather, University Christian (Pre-K, Oceanway, & K-12) will be closed on Tuesday, January 9th. This includes all activities and athletics. The safety of our students and families is our top priority, and we are praying for everyone! We anticipate school and activities will resume on Wednesday, January 10th. Stay safe!”

“Attention all students, parents, and staff of the Diocese of Saint Augustine! Due to severe weather conditions, all schools will be closed tomorrow, January 9th. The safety and well-being of our students and staff are of utmost importance to us. We’ll be closely monitoring the situation and will keep you updated on any further developments. Please stay tuned for any additional updates regarding school operations through our official channels.”

Universities / Colleges

Florida State University will close at 11:00 pm Monday, January 8, 2024, and will reopen at 11:00 pm Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

College of Coastal Georgia (Brunswick campus and Camden Center) will shift to online, Tues., Jan. 9, and will resume to normal on Wed., Jan. 10.

