The list of people Donald Trump pardoned on his last day in office (and the reasons why)

US President Donald Trump makes his way from the Rose Garden after speaking on COVID-19 testing at the White House in Washington

President Donald J. Trump granted pardons to 73 individuals and commuted the sentences of an additional 70 individuals. These were the explanations given for the pardons.

Todd Boulanger – Full pardon In 2008, Mr Boulanger pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit honest services fraud. He has taken full responsibility for his conduct. Mr Boulanger is a veteran of the United States Army Reserves and was honorably discharged. He has also received an award from the City of the District of Columbia for heroism for stopping and apprehending an individual who assaulted an elderly woman with a deadly weapon on Capitol Hill.

Abel Holtz – Full pardon Mr Holtz is 86. In 1995, he pled guilty to one count of impeding a grand jury investigation and was sentenced to 45 days in prison.

Representative Rick Renzi – Full pardon In 2013, Mr Renzi - a father of 12 - was convicted of extortion, bribery, insurance fraud, money laundering, and racketeering. He was sentenced to 2 years in Federal prison, 2 years of supervised release, and paid a $25,000 fine. Before his conviction, he served three terms in the House of Representatives. His constituents considered him a strong advocate for better housing, quality education, and improved healthcare—especially for the underprivileged and Native Americans.

Kenneth Kurson – Full pardon Prosecutors have charged Mr Kurson with cyberstalking related to his divorce from his ex-wife in 2015. In a letter to the prosecutors, Mr. Kurson’s ex-wife wrote on his behalf that she never wanted this investigation or arrest and, “repeatedly asked for the FBI to drop it… I hired a lawyer to protect me from being forced into yet another round of questioning. My disgust with this arrest and the subsequent articles is bottomless…”

Casey Urlacher – Full pardon Mr Urlacher, the Mayor of Mettawa, Illinois, has been charged with conspiracy to engage in illegal gambling. Throughout his life, he has been committed to public service and has consistently given back to his community.

Carl Andrews Boggs – Full pardon In 2013, Mr Boggs pled guilty to two counts of conspiracy. Since his release, he has rebuilt his company, has employed hundreds of people, and has dedicated countless hours and financial resources to his community.

Jaime A. Davidson – Sentence commuted In 1993, Mr Davidson was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in relation to the murder of an undercover officer. Notably, witnesses who testified against him later recanted their testimony in sworn affidavits and further attested that Mr Davidson had no involvement. The admitted shooter has already been released from prison.

James E. Johnson, Jr. – Full pardon In 2008, Mr Johnson pled guilty to charges related to migratory birds. Mr Johnson received 1 year probation, was barred from hunting during that period, and a $7,500 fine was imposed. Throughout his life, Mr Johnson has made numerous contributions for the conservation of wildlife.

Tommaso Buti – Full pardon The Chief Operating Officer of a large Italian company, he has started a successful charitable initiative to raise funds for UNICEF. More than 20 years ago, Mr Buti was charged with financial fraud involving a chain of restaurants. He has not, however, been convicted in the United States.

Bill K. Kapri – Sentence commuted More commonly known as Kodak Black, the recording artist was sentenced to 46 months in prison for making a false statement on a Federal document. He has served nearly half of his sentence. Before his conviction and after reaching success, Kodak Black became deeply involved in numerous philanthropic efforts.

Jawad A. Musa – Sentence commuted In 1991, Mr Musa, 56, was sentenced to life imprisonment for a non-violent, drug-related offence. His sentencing judge and the prosecutor on the case have both requested clemency on his behalf.

Adriana Shayota – Sentence commuted She was convicted of conspiracy to traffic in counterfeit goods, commit copyright infringement, and introduce misbranded food into interstate commerce. During her time in prison, Ms Shayota mentored those who wanted to improve their lives.

Glen Moss – Full pardon After pleading guilty in 1998, [the official document does not say what for] Mr Moss has been a vital member of his community and committed to numerous philanthropic efforts.

Anthony Levandowski – Full pardon Mr Levandowski is an American entrepreneur who led Google’s efforts to create self-driving technology. He pled guilty to a single criminal count arising from civil litigation. Notably, his sentencing judge called him a “brilliant, groundbreaking engineer that our country needs".

Aviem Sella – Full pardon Mr Sella is an Israeli citizen who was indicted in 1986 for espionage in relation to the Jonathan Pollard case. The State of Israel has issued a full and unequivocal apology, and has requested the pardon in order to close this unfortunate chapter in U.S.-Israel relations.

Michael Liberty – Full pardon In 2016 Mr. Liberty was convicted for campaign finance violations and later was indicted for related offenses. A father of 7 children, he has been involved in numerous philanthropic efforts.

Greg Reyes – Full pardon The former CEO of Brocade Communications, he was convicted of securities fraud.

Ferrell Damon Scott – Sentence commuted Mr Scott has served nearly 9 years of a life imprisonment sentence for possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Under today’s sentencing guidelines, it is likely that Mr Scott would not have received such a harsh sentence.

Jerry Donnell Walden – Sentence commuted Mr Walden has served 23 years of a 40-year prison sentence [crime unspecified]. He is known as a model inmate.

Jeffrey Alan Conway – Full pardon Since his release from prison, [crime not specified] Mr Conway has led a successful life and currently runs 10 restaurant businesses that employ nearly 500 people. Mr Conway is active in his community and in various philanthropic efforts.

Benedict Olberding – Full pardon Convicted on one count of bank fraud. After completing his sentence, he purchased two aquarium stores, as well as a consulting business to train prospective mortgage brokers.

Syrita Steib-Martin – Full pardon Ms Steib-Martin was convicted at the age of 19 and sentenced to 10 years in prison and nearly $2 million in restitution for the use of fire to commit a felony. After her release from prison, she became an advocate for criminal justice reform.

Michael Ashley – Sentence commuted Mr Ashley was convicted and sentenced to 3 years in prison for bank fraud. Since his conviction, Mr Ashley has spent time caring for his ailing mother and paying his debt back to society.

Lou Hobbs – Sentence commuted Mr Hobbs has served 24 years of his life sentence [crime unspecified]. Mr Hobbs is dedicated to improving his life and is focused on his family and friends who have assisted him during difficult times.

Matthew Antoine Canady – Sentence commuted Mr Canady had an unstable childhood and all of his prior drug-related convictions occurred during his teenage years.

Mario Claiborne – Sentence commuted Mr Claiborne is serving life imprisonment and has already served more than 28 years in prison [crime unspecified]. For more than 20 years, Mr Claiborne has maintained clear conduct.

Rodney Nakia Gibson – Sentence commuted In 2009, Mr Gibson was convicted of trafficking drugs. Mr Gibson is a first time, non-violent offender who has been a “model inmate” for more than 11 years in custody.

Tom Leroy Whitehurst – Sentence commuted Mr Whitehurst led a conspiracy to manufacture at least 16.7 kilograms of methamphetamine and possessed numerous firearms during the course of the conspiracy. The court sentenced him to life imprisonment and he has served nearly 24 years in prison. While incarcerated, he has demonstrated exemplary prison conduct.

Monstsho Eugene Vernon – Sentence commuted Mr Vernon has served over 19 years in prison for committing a string of armed bank robberies in Greenville, South Carolina. While incarcerated, Mr Vernon has worked steadily, programmed well, and recovered from a bout of cancer.

Luis Fernando Sicard – Sentence commuted Mr Sicard was sentenced in 2000 for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm during and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He has served 20 years with clear conduct.

DeWayne Phelps – Sentence commuted Mr Phelps has served 11 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He has served over a decade in prison with clear conduct.

Isaac Nelson – Sentence commuted Mr Nelson is serving a mandatory 20-year sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and 50 grams or more of crack cocaine. Throughout his incarceration, he appears to have demonstrated commendable adjustment to custody.

Traie Tavares Kelly – Sentence commuted Mr Kelly was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribution of 50 grams or more of cocaine base and 5 kilograms or more of cocaine. He has served more than 14 years in prison, but if he were sentenced today, he would likely be subject only to 10-year mandatory minimum.

Javier Gonzales – Sentence commuted Mr Gonzales was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine in 2005. He has served more than 14 years in prison, which is four years longer than the 10-year sentence he would likely receive today.

Eric Wesley Patton – Full pardon Mr Patton was convicted of making a false statement on a mortgage application in 1999. In the 20 years since his conviction, Mr Patton has worked hard to build a sterling reputation.

Robert William Cawthon – Full pardon Mr Cawthon was convicted in 1992 for making a false statement on a bank loan application and was sentenced to 3 years probation, conditioned upon 180 days home confinement. His atonement has been exceptional, and since his conviction he has led an unblemished life.

Hal Knudson Mergler – Full pardon Mr Mergler was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) in 1992. He received 1 month imprisonment, 3 years supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution. Since his conviction, Mr Mergler has lived a productive and law-abiding life.

Gary Evan Hendler – Full pardon In 1984, Mr Hendler was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and dispense controlled substances and served 3 years’ probation for his crime. In the years since his conviction, Mr Hendler has lived a law-abiding life and helped others recover from addiction.

John Harold Wall – Full pardon Mr Wall was convicted of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in 1992. He completed a 60-month prison sentence with 4 years supervised release.

Steven Samuel Grantham – Full pardon Mr Grantham was convicted in 1967 for stealing a vehicle. He received 18-months imprisonment, and 2 years’ probation. He now seeks a pardon for forgiveness and to restore his gun rights.

Clarence Olin Freeman – Full pardon Mr Freeman was convicted in 1965 for operating an illegal whiskey still. He received 9 months imprisonment and 5 years probation. Since his conviction and release from prison, Mr Freeman has led a law-abiding life.

Fred Keith Alford – Full pardon Mr Alford was convicted in 1977 for a firearm violation and served one year of unsupervised probation. Since his conviction, he has established a stable and law-abiding life.

John Knock – Sentence commuted Mr Knock is a 73 year-old man, a first-time, non-violent marijuana only offender, who has served 24 years of a life sentence. Mr Knock has an exemplary prison history.

Kenneth Charles Fragoso – Sentence commuted Mr Fragoso is a 66 year-old United States Navy veteran who has served more than 30 years of a life sentence for a non-violent drug offense. Mr Fragoso has an exemplary prison history and has worked for UNICOR for more than 20 years, learned new trades, and has mentored fellow inmates.

Luis Gonzalez – Sentence commuted Mr Gonzalez is a 78 year-old non-violent drug offender who has served more than 27 years of a life sentence. Under the First Step Act, Mr Fragoso would not have been subject to a mandatory life sentence. Mr Gonzalez has an upstanding prison record and has worked for UNICOR for more than 20 years producing military uniforms.

Anthony DeJohn – Sentence commuted Mr DeJohn has served more than 13 years of a life sentence for conspiracy to distribute marijuana. Mr DeJohn has maintained a clear disciplinary record and has been recognized for his outstanding work ethic while incarcerated. Mr DeJohn has employment and housing available to him upon release.

Corvain Cooper – Sentence commuted Mr Cooper is a 41 year-old father of two girls who has served more than 7 years of a life sentence for his non-violent participation in a conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

Way Quoe Long – Sentence commuted Mr Long is a 58 year-old who has served nearly half of a 50-year sentence for a non-violent conviction for conspiracy to manufacture and distribute marijuana. Mr Long has spent his incarceration striving to better himself through English proficiency classes and by obtaining his GED.

Michael Pelletier– Sentence commuted Mr Pelletier is a 64 year-old who has served 12 years of a 30-year sentence for conspiracy to distribute marijuana. Mr Pelletier has maintained a clear disciplinary record, has thrived as an artist working with oil paints on canvas, and has taken several courses to perfect his skill while incarcerated.

Craig Cesal – Sentence commuted Mr Cesal is a father of two, one of whom unfortunately passed away while he was serving his life sentence for conspiracy to distribute marijuana. Mr Cesal has had an exemplary disciplinary record and has become a paralegal assistant and a Eucharistic Minister in the Catholic Church to assist and guide other prisoners.

Darrell Frazier –Sentence commuted Mr Frazier is a 60 year-old who has served 29 years of a life sentence for non-violent conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine. Mr Frazier has had an exemplary disciplinary record in prison and has spent his time creating the Joe Johnson Tennis Foundation.

Lavonne Roach – Sentence commuted Ms Roach has served 23 years of a 30-year sentence for non-violent drug charges. She has had an exemplary prison record and has tutored and mentored other prisoners.

Blanca Virgen – Sentence commuted Ms Virgen has served 12 years of a 30-year sentence. Rather than accept a plea offer of 10 years, Ms Virgen exercised her constitutional right to trial and received triple the amount of time the government offered her to plead. She has received countless achievement awards from her educational programming in prison.

Robert Francis – Sentence commuted Mr Francis has served 18 years of a life sentence for non-violent drug conspiracy charges. Mr Francis has a spotless disciplinary record in prison and has been active in his efforts toward rehabilitation.

Brian Simmons – Sentence commuted Mr Simmons has served five years of a 15 year sentence for a non-violent conspiracy to manufacture and distribute marijuana. Mr Simmons has had an exemplary prison record and upon release will have strong support from his fiancée and his community.

Derrick Smith – Sentence commuted Mr Smith is a 53 year-old who has served more than 20 years of a nearly 30 year sentence for distribution of drugs to a companion who passed away. Mr Smith is deeply remorseful for his role in this tragic death and has had an exemplary record while incarcerated. Mr Smith intends to secure a construction job, care for his mother and his son, and rebuild his relationship with his two other children.

Raymond Hersman – Sentence commuted Mr Hersman is a 55 year-old father of two who has served more than 9 years of a 20 year sentence. While incarcerated, Mr Hersman has maintained a spotless disciplinary record, worked steadily, and participated in several programming and educational opportunities. Upon release, he looks forward to transitioning back into the community and leading a productive life with strong family support.

David Barren – Sentence commuted Mr Barren is a father of 6 children. He has served 13 years of his life sentence in addition to 20 years for a non-violent drug conspiracy charge. Mr Barren has maintained an exemplary prison record. Upon release, Mr Barren looks forward to returning home to his family.

James Romans – Sentence commuted Mr Romans is a father and a grandfather who received a life sentence without parole for his involvement in a conspiracy to distribute marijuana. Mr Romans has had an exemplary disciplinary record for the more than 10 years he has served, and has completed a long list of courses. He has already secured job opportunities that will help him successfully re-enter society.

Jonathon Braun – Sentence commuted Mr Braun has served 5 years of a 10-year sentence for conspiracy to import marijuana and to commit money laundering. Upon his release, Mr Braun will seek employment to support his wife and children.

Michael Harris – Sentence commuted Mr Harris is a 59 year old who has served 30 years of a 25 year to life sentence for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Mr Harris has had an exemplary prison record for three decades. He is a former entrepreneur and has mentored and taught fellow prisoners how to start and run businesses. He has completed courses towards business and journalism degrees.

Kyle Kimoto – Sentence commuted Mr Kimoto is a father of six who has served 12 years of his 29 year sentence for a non-violent telemarketing fraud scheme. Mr Kimoto has been an exemplary prisoner, has held numerous jobs, shown remorse, and mentored other inmates in faith.

Chalana McFarland – Sentence commuted Ms McFarland has served 15 years of a 30-year sentence. Though she went to trial, Ms McFarland actually cooperated with authorities by informing them of a potential attack on the United States Attorney. Her co-defendants who pled guilty, however, received lesser sentences ranging from 5 to 87 months. Ms McFarland was a model inmate and is now under home confinement.

Eliyahu Weinstein – Sentence commuted Mr Weinstein is the father of seven children and a loving husband. He is currently serving his eighth year of a 24-year sentence for a real estate investment fraud and has maintained an exemplary prison history.

John Estin Davis – Sentence commuted Mr Davis has spent the last 4 months incarcerated for serving as Chief Executive Office of a healthcare company with a financial conflict of interest. Notably, no one suffered financially as a result of his crime and he has no other criminal record. Prior to his conviction, Mr Davis was well known in his community as an active supporter of local charities. He is described as hardworking and deeply committed to his family and country.

Alex Adjmi – Full pardon In 1996, Mr Adjmi was convicted of a financial crime and served 5 years in prison. Following his release, he has dedicated himself to his community and has supported numerous charitable causes, including support for children with special needs and substance recovery centers.

Elliott Broidy – Full pardon Mr Broidy is the former Deputy National Finance Chair of the Republican National Committee. Mr Broidy was convicted on one count of conspiracy to serve as an unregistered agent of a foreign principal. Mr Broidy is well known for his numerous philanthropic efforts, including on behalf of law enforcement, the military and veterans programs, and the Jewish community.

Stephen K. Bannon –Full pardon Prosecutors pursued Mr Bannon with charges related to fraud stemming from his involvement in a political project. Mr Bannon has been an important leader in the conservative movement and is known for his political acumen.

President Donald Trump (L) congratulates Senior Counselor to the President Stephen Bannon during the swearing-in of senior staff in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC.

Douglas Jemal –Full pardon Mr Jemal is an American businessman and philanthropist credited with rebuilding many urban inner cities in the United States. In 2008, Mr Jemal was convicted of fraud. In addition, Mr Jemal was instrumental to various other charitable causes, including the rebuilding of churches prior to his conviction. Notably, at his trial the presiding judge told prosecutors that he thought it “inconceivable” to send Mr. Jemal to prison.

Noah Kleinman – Sentence commuted Mr Kleinman is a 45-year old father of two children. The mother of his children unfortunately passed away during Mr Kleinman’s incarceration. Mr Kleinman has served 6 years of a nearly 20 year sentence for a non-violent crime to distribute marijuana. Mr Kleinman has had an exemplary prison history and has worked to remain close to his children and his father.

Dr. Scott Harkonen –Full pardon Dr. Harkonen was convicted of fraud based on a misleading caption in a press release with respect to a treatment for a disease. Dr. Harkonen is world renowned for his discovery of a new kidney disease, as well as its cause and treatment. Dr. Harkonen looks forward to returning to medicine.

Johnny D. Phillips, Jr. – Full pardon In 2016, Mr Phillips was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud. Mr Phillips is known as an upstanding citizen and is a valued member of his community.

Dr. Mahmoud Reza Banki – Full pardon Dr Banki is an Iranian American citizen who came to the United States when he was 18 years old. He graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, before obtaining a PhD from Princeton University and an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles. In 2010 Dr Banki was charged with monetary violations of Iranian sanctions and making false statements. The charges related to sanctions violations were subsequently overturned by the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. However, the felony charges for making false statements have prevented Dr Banki from resuming a full life. In the years since his conviction, Dr Banki has dedicated himself to his community and maintained a sincere love and respect for the United States.

Tena Logan –Sentence commuted Ms Logan has served eight years of a 14-year sentence for a non-violent drug offense. She had an exemplary prison record with extensive work and programming, and has assumed several leadership positions. In addition, Ms Logan was authorized to work outside the perimeter of the prison, and was granted home confinement under the CARES Act last summer.

MaryAnne Locke – Sentence commuted Ms Locke has served roughly 11 years of a nearly 20 year sentence for a non-violent drug offense. Despite the difficulties of beginning her sentence just 6 weeks after having a Caesarean section, her prison record has been exemplary, with extensive programming and work. Ms Locke was authorized to work outside the perimeter of the prison, and was granted home confinement under the CARES Act last summer.

April Coots –Sentence commuted Ms Coots has served more than 10 years of her 20-year sentence for a non-violent drug offense. Throughout her incarceration, she has been an exemplary inmate, obtained an HVAC license, and completed the PAWS apprenticeship program. During the 18 months before the trial, Ms Coots started a business, completed her GED, and took two semesters of community college classes.

Caroline Yeats – Sentence commuted Ms Yeats was a first-time, non-violent drug offender who has served nearly 7 years of a 20-year sentence. She has been an exemplary inmate who spends her time training service dogs as part of the PAWS program, mentoring other inmates, and she has been a committed member of her faith community.

Jodi Lynn Richter – Sentence commuted Ms Richter has served 10 years of a 15-year sentence for a non-violent drug offense. Ms Richter has an exemplary prison record, and spends her time training service dogs in the PAWS program, tutoring other inmates in pursuit of their GED, and learning to operate a range of heavy machinery.

Kristina Bohnenkamp – Sentence commuted Notably, her warden recommended her for home confinement under the CARES Act. Ms Bohnenkamp has served more than 10 years of a 24 year sentence for a non-violent drug offense. Ms Bohnenkamp has been an exemplary inmate, with an excellent record of programming and UNICOR work, and she is authorized to work outside the prison perimeter.

Mary Roberts – Sentence commuted Ms Roberts has served 10 years of a 19-year sentence for a non-violent drug offense. She has maintained an exemplary disciplinary record, and a strong programming and work history, including as a part of the PAWS program, UNICOR and food service, and she is authorized to work outside the prison perimeter.

Cassandra Ann Kasowski –Sentence commuted Notably, her warden recommended her for home confinement under the CARES Act. Ms Kasowski has served more than seven years of a 17 year sentence for a non-violent drug offense. She has been an exemplary inmate and has worked extensively, including as a part of the PAWS program and in UNICOR.

Lerna Lea Paulson –Sentence commuted Notably, Ms Paulson’s warden recommended her for home confinement under the CARES Act. Ms Paulson has served nearly 7 years of a 17-year sentence for a non-violent drug offense. During her time in prison, she has maintained an exemplary disciplinary record, has worked full-time in UNICOR, and served as a mental health counselor. In addition, she has served an inmate companion as well as a suicide watch companion. She is also authorized to work outside the prison perimeter.

Ann Butler – Sentence commuted Ms Butler has served more than 10 years of a nearly 20-year sentence for a non-violent offense. She has an exemplary prison record, with extensive programming and work history and has garnered outstanding evaluations. In addition, she is extraordinarily devoted to her faith. At the time of her arrest, Ms Butler was caring for five children and held two minimum-wage jobs.

Sydney Navarro – Sentence commuted Ms Navarro has served nearly eight years of a 27-year sentence for a non-violent drug offense. She has an exemplary prison record. In addition, Ms Navarro obtained her GED, participated in extensive program work, and earned excellent work evaluations. Notably, Ms Navarro was chosen to speak to at-risk youth in the community through the SHARE program.

Tara Perry – Sentence commuted Ms Perry has served nearly seven years of a 16-year sentence for a non-violent drug offense. She has maintained an exemplary prison record and has obtained her nursing certification. Ms Perry also enjoys singing during the prison religious services. Upon her release, Ms Perry plans to spend time with her mother and seek employment.

John Nystrom – Full pardon Other than this conviction, John Nystrom was described by his sentencing judge as a “model citizen.” His clemency is supported by Governor Kristi Noem and Senator Michael Rounds. Over 10 years ago, while working as a contractor on a school reconstruction project, Mr Nystrom failed to alert the proper authorities when he learned that a subcontractor was receiving double payments for work performed. Mr Nystrom took full responsibility for this oversight and even tried to pay the Crowe Creek Tribe, who was paying for the work, restitution before he pled guilty. Mr Nystrom has since paid his restitution in full. Mr Nystrom teaches Sunday school and volunteers for the Knights of Columbus and Habitat for Humanity, among other organizations, and has previously served as County Commissioner.

Gregory Jorgensen, Deborah Jorgensen & Martin Jorgensen – Full pardon President Trump granted full pardons to Gregory and Deborah Jorgensen, and a posthumous pardon to Martin Jorgensen. In the 1980’s, Gregory and his father, Martin, gathered a group of South Dakota cattle producers to market and sold processed beef. The Jorgensen’s marketed their beef under the Dakota Lean brand and sold the premium product as heart-healthy and antibiotic- and hormone-free. When demand outstripped supply, Gregory, Deborah, and Martin mixed in inferior, commercial beef trim and knowingly sold misbranded beef. Since their convictions in 1996, the Jorgensen’s have served their community devotedly. Gregory was elected twice to the Tripp County Board of Commissioners and spearheaded infrastructure projects to improve access for Native American communities. Deborah is a lifelong member of a non-profit dedicated to promoting educational opportunities for women. And Martin was named National Beef Cattleman’s Association Businessman of the Year. The Jorgensens have shown remorse for their previous action, and in light of decades of exemplary public service, they are well deserving of these pardons.

Jessica Frease – Full pardon Ms Frease was 20 years old when she was convicted after converting stolen checks and negotiating them through the bank where she worked as a teller. Upon her arrest, however, she immediately relinquished the stolen funds to the authorities. After serving her two year sentence, she was granted early termination of her supervised release due to her commendable conduct. Currently, Ms Frease is studying to become an Emergency Medical Technician and devotes her time and energy to raising funds for cancer patients.

Robert Cannon “Robin” Hayes – Full pardon The former North Carolina Congressman is serving a one-year term of probation for making a false statement in the course of a Federal investigation. In addition to his years in Congress, Mr Hayes has served as Chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party and Chair of the National Council of Republican Party Chairs. Senator Thom Tillis and several members of the North Carolina Congressional delegation strongly support clemency for Mr Hayes.

Thomas Kenton “Ken” Ford – Full pardon Ken Ford is a 38-year veteran of the coal industry and currently the General Manager of a coal company. Mr Ford’s pardon is supported by members of the coal mining community, including those with extensive experience in mining operations, safety, and engineering, who describe Mr Ford as a “model manager” who conducts himself with the utmost professionalism and integrity. Twenty years ago, Mr Ford made a material misstatement to Federal mining officials. Mr. Ford pled guilty and served a sentence of 3 years’ probation. In the decades since, Mr Ford has been an upstanding member of his community and has used this experience and his decades of expertise to keep miners safe, including promoting truthfulness and integrity with Federal mining officials, for whom Mr Ford states that he has the “utmost respect.”

Jon Harder –Sentence commuted Jon Harder, former President and CEO of Sunwest Management Inc, has served nearly five years of a 15-year prison sentence. Mr Harder was serving as president and CEO of Sunwest Management Inc, a large management company overseeing residential senior care facilities, when he misused investment funds during the real estate crisis. Mr Harder fully accepted responsibility, pleaded guilty, and cooperated with the government’s civil and criminal actions against him at great personal cost. According to former Chief Judge Hogan, Mr Harder’s full cooperation “against his substantial financial and penal interests” helped secure the sale of the company’s assets, ensuring that Sunwest’s investors recovered more of their investment, seniors could continue living in their facilities, and employees could retain their livelihoods. Mr Elsaesser stated that “of all the financial wrongdoers that [the court and the Government] dealt with during the real estate crash of 2008, Mr Harder acted more responsibly than any of his ‘peers.’” President Trump commends Mr Harder for choosing to put his employees, investors, and the senior citizens residing in Sunwest’s homes above himself.

Scott Conor Crosby –Full pardon In 1992, Mr Crosby made a “‘spur of the moment’ poor decision” to participate in a co-worker’s plan to commit a bank robbery. Mr Crosby was arrested the same day and cooperated with the authorities. Since his release from prison, he has spent significant time volunteering at his church, mentoring youth, and has earned a certification as an Emergency Medical Technician. Mr Crosby’s civil rights were restored by the State of Arizona in 2003, and this action restores his Federal civil rights.

Chris Young – Sentence commuted Mr Young, who is 32-years-old, has served over 10 years of a 14-year sentence for his role in a drug conspiracy. Although initially sentenced to a mandatory life sentence that Judge Sharp called “not appropriate in any way, shape, or form,” Mr Young has made productive use of his time in prison by taking courses and learning coding skills. He also has maintained a spotless disciplinary record. Mr Young’s many supporters describe him as an intelligent, positive person who takes full responsibility for his actions and who lacked a meaningful first chance in life due to what another Federal judge called an “undeniably tragic childhood.” With this commutation, President Trump provides Mr Young with a second chance.

Adrianne Miller – Sentence commuted Ms Miller has served six years of a 15-year sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a list I chemical. Ms Miller, who has struggled with drug addiction, has fully committed to rehabilitation while in prison. In addition, she has taken numerous courses including drug education, life management, and has participated in the Life Connections Program, an intensive, multi-phase re-entry program offered by the Bureau of Prisons. She is extremely remorseful, regrets her “destructive choices” and has taken full responsibility for her actions.

Lynn Barney – Full pardon Mr Barney was sentenced to 35 months in prison for possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon, after having previously been convicted for distributing a small amount of marijuana. Since his release from prison, Mr Barney has been a model citizen and has devoted himself to his work and children. He is described by his employer as an exceedingly hard worker and a role model to other employees.

Joshua J. Smith – Full pardon Since his release from prison in 2003 for conspiracy to possess drugs with intent to distribute, Mr Smith has dedicated his life to his faith and to his community. He is now a successful businessman and has used his financial success to establish Fourth Purpose, a non-profit organization devoted to making prison “a place of transformation.” He has mentored incarcerated individuals and taught business classes to those in prison—including at the prison where he was incarcerated. Mr Smith has also been heavily involved in mission trips throughout Latin America.

Amy Povah – Full pardon Amy Povah is the founder of the CAN-DO (Clemency for All Non-violent Drug Offenders) Foundation. In the 1990s, Ms Povah served nine years of a 24 year sentence for a drug offense before President Clinton commuted her remaining prison sentence in 2000. Since her release, she has become a voice for the incarcerated, a champion for criminal justice reform, and was a strong advocate for the passage of the First Step Act. Those assisted by Ms Povah’s organization include Ms Adrianne Miller, whose remaining prison sentence the President commuted.

Dr. Frederick Nahas – Full pardon In the 1990s, Dr Nahas became aware of a Federal investigation into his billing practices. Although the six-year investigation uncovered no underlying billing fraud, Dr Nahas did not fully cooperate and ultimately pled guilty to one count of obstructing justice in a health care investigation. Dr Nahas spent one month in prison in 2003 and has spent the subsequent 18 years working tirelessly to regain the trust and admiration of his patients, colleagues, and community.

David Tamman – Full pardon Mr Tamman was a partner at a major American law firm when he doctored financial documents that were the subject of a Federal investigation. These actions were done at the behest of a client who was perpetrating a Ponzi scheme upon unsuspecting investors. Mr Tamman was convicted of his crimes following a bench trial and completed his seven-year sentence in 2019. Mr Tamman accepts full responsibility for his actions and numerous friends and colleagues have attested that he is a decent man who experienced a terrible lapse in judgment for which he has already paid a significant price.

Dr. Faustino Bernadett – Full pardon In approximately early 2008, Dr Bernadett failed to report a hospital kickback scheme of which he became aware. Notably, he was not part of the underlying scheme itself, and unaffiliated himself with the hospital shortly thereafter. This conviction is the only major blemish on Dr Bernadett’s record. Although now retired, Dr. Bernadett has spent the past year devoted to helping protect his community from COVID-19, including by: procuring PPE and medical supplies for nurses; advising hospitals on expanding patient capacity and continuing prenatal services; identifying care facilities for first responders and the homeless; providing meals and books to underprivileged students; funding online educational resources for a distressed Catholic elementary school in Dr. Bernadett’s neighborhood; and helping to ensure that senior citizens maintain social connections by training volunteer callers to speak with nursing home residents. In addition, Dr. Bernadett has been deeply involved in philanthropic efforts in his community and he has supported numerous non-profits that provide help to underprivileged communities, support medical research, and promote youth education programs. President Trump determined that it is in the interests of justice and Dr. Bernadett’s community that he may continue his volunteer and charitable work.

Paul Erickson – Full pardon This pardon is supported by Kellyanne Conway. Mr Erickson’s conviction was based off the Russian collusion hoax. After finding no grounds to charge him with any crimes with respect to connections with Russia, he was charged with a minor financial crime. Although the Department of Justice sought a lesser sentence, Mr Erickson was sentenced to seven years imprisonment—nearly double the Department of Justice’s recommended maximum sentence. This pardon helps right the wrongs of what has been revealed to be perhaps the greatest witch hunt in American History.

Kwame Kilpatrick –Sentence commuted Mr Kilpatrick has served approximately 7 years in prison for his role in a racketeering and bribery scheme while he held public office. During his incarceration, Mr Kilpatrick has taught public speaking classes and has led Bible Study groups with his fellow inmates.

Fred “Dave” Clark –Sentence commuted President Trump commuted Dave Clark’s remaining term of incarceration after serving over six years in Federal prison for a first-time, non-violent offense. While in prison, Mr Clark has lead Bible Study and developed a “Promising People” program to teach inmates technical skills and connect them with faith-based support.

Todd Farha, Thaddeus Bereday, William Kale, Paul Behrens & Peter Clay – Full pardon In 2008, Messrs. Farha, Bereday, Kale, Behrens, and Clay were criminally prosecuted for a state regulatory matter involving the reporting of expenditures to a state health agency. The expenditures reported were based on actual monies spent, and the reporting methodology was reviewed and endorsed by those with expertise in the state regulatory scheme. Notably, there was no evidence that any of the individuals were motivated by greed. And in fact, the sentencing judge called the likelihood that there was any personal financial motivation “infinitesimal.” The judge imposed a range of sentences from probation to 3 years’ imprisonment, reflecting the conduct as an aberration from these individuals’ otherwise law-abiding lives. Messrs. Farha, Bereday, Kale, Behrens, and Clay are described as devoted to their family and their communities, and have weathered their convictions without complaint.

David Rowland – Full pardon Mr Rowland’s asbestos removal license had lapsed when he agreed to remove asbestos found in an elementary school. He completed the work in compliance with all other regulations, but received two years probation for a violation of the Clean Air Act. Mr Rowland accepts responsibility and is remorseful. In addition, he has given back to his community by continuing to work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation after the completion of his mandatory community service.

Randall “Duke” Cunningham –Conditional pardon Mr Cunningham, a former California Congressman, was sentenced to over eight years imprisonment for accepting bribes while he held public office. During his time in prison, Mr Cunningham tutored other inmates to help them achieve their GED. Mr Cunningham is a combat veteran, an ace fighter pilot, and a member of the Military Order of Purple Hearts. Although combat-disabled, he continues to serve his community by volunteering with a local fire department and is active in Bible Study.

William Walters – Sentence commuted Mr Walters was sentenced to five years imprisonment for insider trading. Since his conviction, Mr Walters has served nearly 4 years of his prison sentence and has paid $44 million in fines, forfeitures, and restitution. In addition to his established reputation in the sports and gaming industry, Mr Walters is well known for his philanthropic efforts and was previously named Las Vegas’ Philanthropist of the Year.

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. /Lil Wayne – Mr Carter pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, owing to a conviction over 10 years ago. Brett Berish of Sovereign Brands, who supports a pardon for Mr Carter, describes him as “trustworthy, kind-hearted and generous.” Mr Carter has exhibited this generosity through commitment to a variety of charities, including donations to research hospitals and a host of foodbanks. Deion Sanders, who also wrote in support of this pardon, calls Mr Wayne “a provider for his family, a friend to many, a man of faith, a natural giver to the less fortunate, a waymaker, [and] a game changer.”

Amongst those Trump has pardoned are rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black.

Stephen Odzer – Conditional pardon Mr Odzer pleaded guilty to conspiracy and bank fraud, for which he was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Numerous individuals testify to his substantial philanthropic and volunteer activities. His philanthropic endeavors include providing personal protective equipment to front-line workers in New York City hospitals; visiting sick children in hospitals; and donating religious materials to prison inmates and US Service Members around the world. He has also dedicated resources to support and build synagogues in memory of his late cousin who was kidnapped and killed by Muslim terrorists while in Israel. The pardon requires Mr Odzer to pay the remainder of his restitution order.

James Brian Cruz – Sentence commuted Mr Cruz, who has served approximately half of a 40-year sentence for a drug crime, has truly reformed and has worked to better his life and the lives of other inmates while in prison. Several former inmates credit Mr Cruz, whom they met while incarcerated, as someone who helped changed their life, as “a great source of comfort” for many, and one who helps others without looking for anything in return. Mr Cruz’s work supervisor describes him as a dependable and hard-working employee, who has “gained the respect of many staff workers and inmates alike” and who helps arguing inmates “make peace.” Mr Cruz writes that he recognizes the effect drugs have on people, families, and the community, and desires a second chance to “live life as one who upholds the law, and lives to help others.”

Steven Benjamin Floyd – Full pardon Mr Floyd joined the United States Marines Corps at age 17 and earned a combat action ribbon in Iraq. He pled guilty to one count of bank robbery by extortion. Since his release from prison in 2009, Mr Floyd has exemplified the power of second chances, and is raising a family and owns a successful car repair business. Mr Floyd’s dedication to service includes helping extinguish fires set during the recent unrest and repairing widows and disabled veterans’ cars free of charge. President Trump thanks Mr Floyd for his past military service and for his commitment to his community.

Joey Hancock – Full pardon Mr Hancock was convicted for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Following his release from prison, Mr Hancock has been a hard-working employee and active in his church and community.

David E. Miller – Full pardon In 2015, Mr Miller pled guilty to one count of making a false statement to a bank. Today, Mr Miller is the development director for the charitable organization Men of Valor, where he helps previously incarcerated men rebuild relationships with their faith, family, and society. Governor Lee describes Mr Miller as having “embraced the ministry’s work and [has] committed himself to doing right and serving others.”

James Austin Hayes –Full pardon Nearly 10 years ago, Mr Hayes was convicted of conspiracy to commit insider trading. Mr Hayes cooperated immediately and extensively and disgorged all profits he earned in a related civil action. Since his conviction, Mr Hayes has been active in his church and his community.

Drew Brownstein – Full pardon Other than this conviction, Drew Brownstein was described by his sentencing judge as someone who “goes out of his way to help people that are less fortunate.” This pardon is supported by the Assistant Attorney General for the Antitrust Division, Makan Delrahim, and several of Mr Brownstein’s friends and family. Mr Brownstein was convicted of insider trading and has since paid his fines and forfeitures in full. Both before and after his conviction, Mr Brownstein has volunteered extensively as a youth coach with the Boys & Girls club in Denver and the Jewish Family Services of Colorado.

Robert Bowker – Full pardon Nearly 30 years ago, Mr Bowker pled guilty to a violation the Lacey Act, which prohibits trafficking in wildlife, when he arranged for 22 snakes owned by Rudy “Cobra King” Komarek to be transported to the Miami Serpentarium. Although he did not ask for any animals in return, he was offered 22 American alligators. After pleading guilty, Mr Bowker was sentenced to probation. Mr Bowker has dedicated resources to animal conservation efforts in the intervening decades, including as a member of the Humane Society of the United States, World Wildlife Fund, and Wildlife Conservation Society.

Amir Khan – Full pardon Mr Khan pled guilty to wire fraud. Notably, he immediately paid back the victim more than in full and has demonstrated remorse for his conduct. Prior to the pandemic, Mr Khan volunteered at the organization 3 Square Meals, and has regularly donated to charities including St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Boys Town, Covenant House, Tunnel to Towers Foundation, and the Salvation Army.

Shalom Weiss – Sentence commuted Mr Weiss was convicted of racketeering, wire fraud, money laundering, and obstruction of justice, for which he has already served over 18 years and paid substantial restitution. He is 66 years old and suffers from chronic health conditions.

Salomon Melgen – Sentence commuted Dr Melgen was convicted of healthcare fraud and false statements. Numerous patients and friends testify to his generosity in treating all patients, especially those unable to pay or unable to afford healthcare insurance.

Patrick Lee Swisher – Mr Swisher was convicted of tax fraud and false statements. After his release from prison, Mr Swisher started a successful business that employs over 1000 individuals. He also is involved in a religious non-profit organization that provides college scholarships to those in his community. In addition, he has mentored former felons and helped them re-integrate into society.

Robert Sherrill – Full pardon Mr Sherrill was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Mr Sherrill has taken full responsibility for his criminal past and received treatment for his drug addiction. He started a commercial cleaning business as well as a non-profit organization that mentors at-risk youth.

Dr. Robert S. Corkern –Full pardon Dr Corkern was convicted of Federal program bribery. This pardon will help Dr. Corkern practice medicine in his community, which is in dire need of more doctors as it has struggled to keep up with demand for emergency services. Dr Corkern served in the Mississippi Army National Guard and has generously provided his services to low-income patients.

David Lamar Clanton – Full pardon Mr Clanton was convicted of false statements and related charges. Mr Clanton’s supporters testify to his contributions to the community, especially with respect to issues surrounding rural healthcare. Mr Clanton has been active with 4-H Clubs and other organizations in his community.

George Gilmore – Full pardon Mr Gilmore was convicted for failure to pay payroll taxes and false statements. Mr Gilmore has made important civic contributions over his career in New Jersey.

Desiree Perez – Full pardon Ms Perez was involved in a conspiracy to distribute narcotics. Since her conviction, Ms Perez has taken full accountability for her actions and has turned her life around. She has been gainfully employed and has been an advocate for criminal justice reform in her community.

Robert “Bob” Zangrillo – Full pardon Mr Zangrillo was charged in connection with the Varsity Blues investigation. However, his daughter did not have others take standardized tests for her and she is currently earning a 3.9 GPA at the University of Southern California. Mr Zangrillo is a well-respected business leader and philanthropist.

Hillel Nahmad – Full pardon Mr Nahmad was convicted of a sports gambling offense. Since his conviction, he has lived an exemplary life and has been dedicated to the well-being of his community.

Brian McSwain – Full pardon This pardon is supported by Senator Lindsey Graham, two former United States Attorneys for the District of South Carolina, and other former law enforcement officers. Since serving his 18 month sentence for a drug crime committed in the early 1990s, Mr McSwain has been gainfully employed and has been passed over for several promotion opportunities due to his felony conviction.

John Duncan Fordham –Full pardon Mr Fordham was convicted on one count of health care fraud. A judge later dismissed the conspiracy charge against him.

William “Ed” Henry – Full pardon This pardon is supported by Senator Tommy Tuberville. Mr Henry was sentenced to 2 years’ probation for aiding and abetting the theft of government property and paid a $4,000 fine.

In addition, President Trump commuted the sentences to time served for the following individuals: Jeff Cheney, Marquis Dargon, Jennings Gilbert, Dwayne L. Harrison, Reginald Dinez Johnson, Sharon King, and Hector Madrigal, Sr.